If it’s the 2021-22 Premier League standings you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

But be warned, these standings will get very weird on a weekly basis.

With Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City the clear Premier League title contenders this season, the top four situation is very intriguing.

Both Manchester United and Tottenham have had plenty of problems early in the campaign, while West Ham United, Leicester City and Arsenal all look well-equipped to push for a top four finish.

Could the likes of Crystal Palace, Brighton or Everton push for a European place this season too?

Like we said, this is madness and this season in particular it seems very tight as soon as you get outside the top four.

At the other end of the table, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Norwich City have all had slow starts which led to their managers being fired, while new boys Watford and Brentford are also struggling a little as their Honeymoon period is well and truly over.

Below you will find the latest Premier League standings, which we will update throughout the 2021-22 season.

Premier League standings – Matchweek 11

