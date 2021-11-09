Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paul Pogba can’t catch a break right now, while Angelo Ogbonna has suffered a potential season-ending injury in a big blow for West Ham.

Starting with the injury news surrounding Pogba, the French midfielder has injured his thigh while on international duty.

After being suspended for Manchester United’s last two domestic games due to his sending off in the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool on Oct. 24, Pogba was looking forward to playing two games for France over the international break as Les Bleus aimed to seal World Cup qualification with a win against Kazakhstan before they travel to Finland.

Think again. Footage from a France training session showed Pogba pulling up with an injury as he walked off the pitch and he is out for their World Cup qualifiers, and possibly months.

The French national team confirmed that Pogba suffered a ‘right thigh injury’ and has ‘withdrawn from both upcoming games’ as Jordan Veretout replaced him in the squad.

A report from French outlet RMC Sport claims that Pogba could be out for 8-10 weeks with the injury.

That means Pogba won’t return for United until the start of January. With the transfer window opening on Jan. 1 and Pogba having just six months left on his United contract by then, could he have played his last game for the Red Devils?

it seems likely that Pogba will be at United for the rest of the 2021-22 season, but he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a non-English club from January 1. Perhaps United will look to make some kind of cash back by selling him in January and moving on?

Big blow for the Hammers

Angelo Ogbonna has been sensational for West Ham this season, but his season could well be over.

The Italian center back, 33, has been brilliant as the Hammers are in third-place in the Premier League, in the knockout rounds of the Europa League and are also in the last eight of the League Cup.

However, the injury he suffered in the 3-2 win against Liverpool on Sunday is a serious one.

The east London club released the following statement on Ogbonna, confirming he has suffered ACL damage to his right knee.

West Ham’s Head of Medical Richard Collinge said: “After being substituted following a separate incident that led to him suffering a cut above his eye, Angelo felt some discomfort in his right knee so we scanned him to ascertain the extent of the injury.

“That scan has shown up some damage to the anterior cruciate ligament and we have begun his rehabilitation immediately. Angelo will see another specialist this week and we will then have a clearer picture around his timeline of recovery.”

West Ham do have Craig Dawson and Issa Diop who can come in for Ogbonna and partner Kurt Zouma, so that will be a relief for David Moyes. But this is still a blow as Ogbonna and Zouma had developed a very good partnership at center back.

The main thing that could derail West Ham’s incredible start to the season is injuries and this is their first big one as the strain of Europa League, Premier League and League Cup action has taken its toll on Ogbonna.

He may not need surgery and could return before the end of the season, but an ACL injury is never a quick one to come back from.

