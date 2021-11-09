Paul Pogba can’t catch a break right now, while Angelo Ogbonna has suffered a potential season-ending injury in a big blow for West Ham.
Starting with the injury news surrounding Pogba, the French midfielder has injured his thigh while on international duty.
After being suspended for Manchester United’s last two domestic games due to his sending off in the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool on Oct. 24, Pogba was looking forward to playing two games for France over the international break as Les Bleus aimed to seal World Cup qualification with a win against Kazakhstan before they travel to Finland.
Think again. Footage from a France training session showed Pogba pulling up with an injury as he walked off the pitch and he is out for their World Cup qualifiers, and possibly months.
The French national team confirmed that Pogba suffered a ‘right thigh injury’ and has ‘withdrawn from both upcoming games’ as Jordan Veretout replaced him in the squad.
A report from French outlet RMC Sport claims that Pogba could be out for 8-10 weeks with the injury.
That means Pogba won’t return for United until the start of January. With the transfer window opening on Jan. 1 and Pogba having just six months left on his United contract by then, could he have played his last game for the Red Devils?
it seems likely that Pogba will be at United for the rest of the 2021-22 season, but he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a non-English club from January 1. Perhaps United will look to make some kind of cash back by selling him in January and moving on?
Big blow for the Hammers
Angelo Ogbonna has been sensational for West Ham this season, but his season could well be over.
The Italian center back, 33, has been brilliant as the Hammers are in third-place in the Premier League, in the knockout rounds of the Europa League and are also in the last eight of the League Cup.
However, the injury he suffered in the 3-2 win against Liverpool on Sunday is a serious one.
The east London club released the following statement on Ogbonna, confirming he has suffered ACL damage to his right knee.