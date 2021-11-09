Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our eleventh player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars have got off to a flying start in the campaign.

Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

Stars from Arsenal, Manchester City and West Ham dominate the upper echelons of our list, as some superstars are really clicking through the gears.

There were also plenty of new stars who shone and with so many amazing goals, wins and comebacks, this is proving to be one heck of a season. Add to that the fact that fans are now back in full Premier League stadiums, this is what it is all about.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 11

1. Declan Rice (West Ham) – Up 1

2. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) – Up 3

3. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – New entry

4. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) – Up 5

5. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) – Up 1

6. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – New entry

7. Reece James (Chelsea) – Even

8. Gabriel (Arsenal) – Up 4

9. Pablo Fornals (West Ham) – New entry

10. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 2

11. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – Down 3

12. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – Up 3

13. Michail Antonio (West Ham) – Up 1

14. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) – Down 1

15. Kurt Zouma (West Ham) – Up 2

16. Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) – New entry

17. Raphinha (Leeds) – Up 1

18. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) – New entry

19. Leandro Trossard (Brighton) – Up 1

20. Ben White (Arsenal) – New entry

