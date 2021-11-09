Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Manchester derby, firings around the Premier League, and a huge upcoming USMNT match vs Mexico are all on the docket for the PST boys this week.

ProSoccerTalk is back with another year of video content, alongside the written work you’ve come to know, for the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis, and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these Premier League videos…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT, and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

Matchweek 11 recap: Man City controls Manchester United in Manchester derby; Arsenal alive

The most troubling Manchester derby fact? Man City didn’t look like it was bothered to do more once up 2-0.

Premier League managerial merry-go-round: Villa, Norwich, Newcastle

Did Dean Smith and Daniel Farke deserve to be fired without alternatives on the market? How will Eddie Howe fare at Newcastle?

USMNT vs Mexico preview: Confident Yanks?

Should the USMNT be confident of securing a third-straight meaningful result against Mexico?

USMNT vs Jamaica: Matchup problems for U.S.?

Is Jamaica a slippery challenge for the USMNT?

Christian Pulisic: Should he start vs Mexico, Jamaica?

If Christian Pulisic is only fit for one start, should it be versus Mexico or away to Jamaica?

