Norwich City are moving closer to appointing Daniel Farke’s replacement as manager, with further talks reportedly set to take place between the Premier League club and Frank Lampard.

From the moment that Farke was fired on Saturday (just hours after Norwich picked up their first Premier League victory of the season), Lamapard was tipped as one of the favorite for the job at Carrow Road. After at least one round of talks, Norwich are reportedly keen to focus on some of the finer details of Lampard’s potential appointment.

Frank Lampard hasn’t managed since he was fired by Chelsea in January. The Blues sat 9th in the Premier League table when Lampard was dismissed, but they went on to win the UEFA Champions League and secure a 4th-place PL finish after the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.

Norwich currently sit bottom of the Premier League table, with five points from their first 11 games. Their five goals scored are four fewer than any other side in the Premier League this season; their 26 goals conceded are two more than any other side in the Premier League.

Yes, statistically speaking, they have the worst defense and the worst attack in the Premier League.

If not Frank Lampard, who else could Norwich hire as manager?

Dean Smith, who was fired by Aston Villa on Sunday (and replaced by Steven Gerrard on Thursday), has also been linked with the Norwich job.

Lampard does not have any experience — as a player or manager — in a relegation battle, which Norwich will surely face all season, while Smith managed to guide Aston Villa to safety in 2019-20, their first season back in the Premier League.

The sweepstakes winner will make his debut as Norwich manager next Saturday, at home against 13th-place Southampton.

