Steven Gerrard named new Aston Villa manager

Steven Gerrard has left Rangers and was named the new Aston Villa manager on Thursday, replacing the recently departed Dean Smith at Villa Park.

Gerrard has joined Aston Villa, who sit 16th in the Premier League table with 10 points from their first 11 games, on a three and a half-year contract through the summer of 2025. The 41-year-old Liverpool legend will manage his first Premier League fixture, home against Brighton & Hove Albion, next weekend (Watch live at 9 am ET).

Gerrard spent nearly three and a half years at Rangers, where he began his managerial career in 2018 after retiring as a player in 2016. Steven Gerrard guided Rangers to the club’s first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years earlier this year.

Steven Gerrard, on his appointment as Aston Villa manager…

“Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new head coach. “In my conversations with [co-owners] Nassef [Sawiris], Wes [Edens] and the rest of the board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.”



Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow, on appointing Steven Gerrard as manager…

“Since moving into coaching after his illustrious playing career, Steven began by managing and developing top young players in the Liverpool FC Academy, which is experience we value highly at Aston Villa. “He then took the brave decision to test himself in the intense and high pressured environment of the Scottish Old Firm. His subsequent achievement in winning the Premiership title with Glasgow Rangers really caught our eye as did his experience in Europe. “It has been very clear in our discussions with him that Steven’s coaching ambitions, philosophy and values entirely match those of Aston Villa.”

