The path for the USMNT to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is underway with their full schedule for CONCACAF’s hexagonal octagonal round of qualifying below.

[ MORE: USMNT fight back to beat Costa Rica ]

Most notably, USMNT vs Mexico is set for Nov. 12 (matchday 7), at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The table is set up perfectly ahead of that clash, with unbeaten Mexico leading the way but the USMNT sit in second.

This game against Mexico is always massive, but both teams have struggled a little in qualifying so far and there is even more importance on it when you consider that the likes of Canada, Panama and Costa Rica are all stacked up just below the USMNT and Mexico.

The Octagonal is looking like it will be very tight right until the end of qualifying in March 2022 when the top three teams will advance automatically to the 2022 World Cup, and the fourth-place team will play in an inter-confederation playoff.

[ MORE: Christian Pulisic out with injury ]

The USMNT’s return clash with El Tri comes a few months later (matchday 12), on March 24, presumably at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. That is one to circle in the calendar.

For now, below is all of the information you need on how, where and when to watch the USMNT in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

How to watch USMNT in qualifiers

Watch games on: NBC’s Telemundo Deportes and Universo + CBS, FoxSports.com, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2 and Paramount+

Schedule, scores, recaps, analysis

at El Salvador — Sept. 2 — Draw 0-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Canada — Sept. 5 — Draw 1-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Honduras — Sept. 8 — Win 4-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7 — Win 1-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Panama — Oct. 10 — Loss 0-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13 — Win 2-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Mexico — Nov. 12 — Win 2-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Jamaica — Nov. 16 — 5pm ET on NBC’s Telemundo Deportes and Universo

vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27

at Canada — Jan. 30

vs. Honduras — Feb. 2

at Mexico — March 24

vs. Panama — March 27

at Costa Rica — March 30

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying table

🔝 USA go top of the @Concacaf #WCQ Octagonal table at the halfway point, while Mexico and Canada occupy the other two automatic qualification spots 🌎 pic.twitter.com/4OcxxDdoH7 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 13, 2021

