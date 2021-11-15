Jamaica vs USMNT: How to watch, stream info, TV, odds, prediction

Jamaica vs USMNT preview: Halfway through the 2022 World Cup qualifying cycle in CONCACAF, the USMNT is sitting pretty with next winter’s tournament coming into clearer and clearer focus with every point won.

Tuesday’s trip to Kingston, Jamaica (Watch live, 5 pm ET on NBC’s Telemundo Deportes and Universo) — the final competitive fixture on the calendar for 2021 — will offer an unfamiliar test for the USMNT: after thoroughly dominating rivals Mexico on Friday, can they go a step further and control (and win) a game in similar fashion away from home?

Doing so — taking Gregg Berhalter and Co., to 17 points from eight games — would begin the official countdown and simultaneous tracking of results which could send the USMNT to the 2022 World Cup with plenty of time to spare.

[ MORE: USMNT player ratings: 2022 World Cup in sight after beating Mexico ]

The biggest takeaway from USMNT vs Mexico? The USMNT is good. That’s the end of the sentence — no “if they do this” or “if this lucky thing goes right” hypotheticals about it, because they have displayed such growth and development in a matter of six months that expectations must be reconsidered and elevated.

That will be tough for some USMNT fans to accept, for the simple fact that Berhalter had a clearly stated plan from the day he was hired, and much of it has come to fruition — to the delight of many, and frustratingly so for others. But this fact is undeniable: almost exactly one year from the 2022 World Cup, the USMNT is in the midst of perhaps its best-ever run of competitive performances, and it appears entirely sustainable with rooms for lots more growth — exactly what you want to see when your first-choice lineup has an average age of 22.5.

As for Jamaica, the Reggae Boyz sit 6th in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying table as they prepare for the second (and hopefully better) half of the campaign. Early results were very poor (just one point from their first four games), but things are beginning to turn around in recent weeks with a home draw against Canada and four points from trips to Honduras and El Salvador.

Jamaica vs USMNT roster news

Berhalter announced on Saturday that midfielder Weston McKennie and defender Miles Robinson have departed USMNT camp to return to Juventus and Atlanta United, respectively, after each player was suspended for the trip to Jamaica. Center back/defensive midfielder James Sands has been subsequently added to the roster.

Premier League stars Michail Antonio (West Ham United) and Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) were each called into the squad for the current window, though Antonio played just 15 minutes against El Salvador on Friday.

[ MORE: USMNT vs Mexico final score? Dos a Cero, via super-sub Pulisic ]

How to watch, stream Jamaica vs USMNT

TV/stream: NBC’s Telemundo Deportes and Universo, Paramount+

Time: 5 pm ET

Jamaica vs USMNT odds (full odds by PointsBet)

Jamaica (+525) | USMNT (-167) | Draw (+255)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Jamaica vs USMNT prediction

To some degree, a let-down is inevitable for the USMNT. Even if it’s just coming out completely flat and wide-eyed for the first 15 or 20 minutes, the emotional and physical toll of playing (and beating) Mexico will linger. This is particularly common for young teams still coming into their own. A true test, and one they’ll pass to impress. Jamaica 0-1 USMNT.

Follow @NicholasMendola