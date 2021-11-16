Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jamaica vs USMNT preview: Halfway through the 2022 World Cup qualifying cycle in CONCACAF, the USMNT is sitting pretty with next winter’s tournament coming into clearer and clearer focus with every point won.

Tuesday’s trip to Kingston, Jamaica (Watch live, 5 pm ET on NBC’s Telemundo Deportes and Universo) — the final competitive fixture on the calendar for 2021 — will offer an unfamiliar test for the USMNT: after thoroughly dominating rivals Mexico on Friday, can they go a step further and control (and win) a game in similar fashion away from home?

Doing so — taking Gregg Berhalter and Co., to 17 points from eight games — would begin the official countdown and simultaneous tracking of results which could send the USMNT to the 2022 World Cup with plenty of time to spare.

Below is live analysis, reaction, videos and more as the USMNT aim to end this World Cup qualifying cycle on a high.

How to watch, stream Jamaica vs USMNT

TV/stream: NBC’s Telemundo Deportes and Universo, Paramount+

Time: 5 pm ET

Live analysis on Jamaica vs USMNT – By Joe Prince-Wright

FULL TIME: Jamaica 1-1 USMNT – The U.S. hold on for a point in Jamaica, but boy was that tough. The second half was rough for the USMNT, as Jamaica missed a glorious chance and had what looked like a perfectly good goal disallowed. More reaction and analysis from the action in Kingston to come. Stay tuned!

DISALLOWED GOAL! Another huge let-off for USMNT. Damion Lowe climbs above Walker Zimmerman to head home a corner, but a foul is given. Lowe did have a hold of Zimmerman. Tight and tense late on in Kingston.

🧐 Foul by Damion Lowe on Walker Zimmerman as he heads home what could've been a late winner? #USMNT will be glad there is no VAR in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying… #JAMvUSA 1-1 pic.twitter.com/UewvfAUmHW — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 16, 2021

10 minutes to go. Jamaica with a couple of corners. Pushing hard for a late goal.

Michail Antonio almost gets free on the break, but his effort past Zack Steffen lacks the strength and direction after he surged forward onto a long ball.

20 minutes to go. Tight and tense. Pulisic has won a foul in a dangerous area but his free kick comes to nothing. Jamaica make plenty of subs and look a threat on the break, with Ravel Morrison causing problems.

First substitutes of the game for USMNT, as Christian Pulisic and Kellyn Acosta come on for Weah and Musah.

HUGE MISS! Oh no, Bobby Decordova Reid. How!? Jamaica should be 2-1 up. The Fulham striker somehow misses from 5 yards out with the goal gaping as he leans back and gets his finish all wrong. Huge chance wasted by the hosts.

CLOSE! After a strong start to the half by Jamaica, Gianluca Busio whips a shot inches over. So close to the USMNT retaking the lead.

Second half is underway in Kingston! Big 45 minutes coming up for both teams here…

HALF TIME: Jamaica 1-1 USMNT in Kingston. Weah’s lovely finish put the USA up early but Michail Antonio’s sensational long-range goal equalized for the hosts. Gregg Berhalter’s side have played well and should have plenty of chances on the break in the second half.

Some hefty challenges continue to come in from Jamaica. Pepi, Aaronson and Busio all getting special ‘treatment’ from the hosts. This is getting very edgy now.

A dodgy pass out of the back from Zack Steffen puts the USMNT under pressure at one end, while Tim Weah gets clear and crosses at the other but Jamaica clear.

1-1 in Kingston, and the horns are blowing with more hope now from the home fans. That was a simply amazing strike from Antonio, but did the USMNT defense back off too much? Could Tyler Adams have got closer.

🔥🇯🇲😱 GOALLLLLL! What a hit from Michail Antonio. That is incredible from the West Ham United star. Wow. USA stunned in Kingston. Jamaica 1-1 #USMNT. Game on! Watch #JAMvUSA here ➡️ https://t.co/MHtI0lY5wb 🎥 @CBSSportsGolazo pic.twitter.com/e0yFFH97b3 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 16, 2021

After the USMNT dominated play, Jamaica equalized with a stunner!

GOALLLL! Tim Weah puts the USMNT 1-0 up with a fine individual strike. Great one-two with Pepi and he runs into the box and dinks it off the far post and in. Superb from Weah, as he continues to go from strength to strength after finally finding his fitness.

🔥🇺🇸 Brilliant from Tim Weah to put the #USMNT 1-0 up at Jamaica! Great give-and-go, run and finish. What a talent he is. #JAMvUSA pic.twitter.com/oHVJzTjF7E — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 16, 2021

KICK OFF: Plenty of hefty challenges coming in early on from Jamaica to try and unsettle this young USMNT side.

The national anthems are complete. It is go time!

Atmosphere is building among the small crowd allowed into the stadium in Kingston, and remember, there are huge qualifying games across the CONCACAF region tonight. You can watch them all across Telemundo Deportes.

Canada host Mexico in freezing conditions, and amid plenty of snow, in Edmonton. Let’s see how El Tri cope with that…

👏🌍🏆Our @TelemundoSports team absolutely crushing it with today's CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers! Reporters galore + studio site in subzero temperatures in Edmonton for Canada v Mexico. Watch 🇺🇸 #USMNT v Jamaica on @NBCUniverso right here #JAMvUSA ➡️ https://t.co/3kPm5vq5Pk pic.twitter.com/b90uZswOxs — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 16, 2021

Welcome to our live analysis of Jamaica vs USMNT, as a key World Cup qualifying clash takes place in “The Office” in Kingston!

Remember: the game is live on TV on NBC Universo, while you can click on this link to stream it live on Telemundo Deportes

Here’s a look at the USMNT lineup, as the two changes from the win against Mexico are enforced. With Miles Robinson and Weston McKennie missing due to suspension for a red card and yellow card accumulation respectively, Gregg Berhalter has put his faith in youth.

Chris Richards, on loan at Hoffenheim from Bayern Munich, comes in to start at center back in place of Robinson, while Venezia’s Gianluca Busio starts in place of McKennie. The latter is a big surprise but showcases Busio’s rapid rise after a superb Gold Cup this summer. Christian Pulisic is once again on the bench and ready to be unleashed.

As for Jamaica, well, their attack is stacked with Michail Antonio, Leon Bailey and Bobby Decordova-Reid all starting. Philadelphia Union star Andre Blake is Jamaica’s goalkeeper and captain.

With an average age of 22 years, 341 days, this is the second-youngest XI in #USMNT WCQ history. 🇺🇸 — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 16, 2021

Jamaica vs USMNT odds (full odds by PointsBet)

Jamaica (+525) | USMNT (-167) | Draw (+255)

Jamaica vs USMNT roster news

Berhalter announced on Saturday that midfielder Weston McKennie and defender Miles Robinson have departed USMNT camp to return to Juventus and Atlanta United, respectively, after each player was suspended for the trip to Jamaica. Center back/defensive midfielder James Sands has been subsequently added to the roster.

Versatile New York City FC youngster James Sands has been called up as the lone replacement for McKennie and Robinson.

Berhalter confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Zack Steffen will start in goal once again, while Christian Pulisic may start but isn’t fit to play a full 90.

Premier League stars Michail Antonio (West Ham United) and Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) were each called into the squad for the current window, though Antonio played just 15 minutes (and scored a goal) against El Salvador on Friday.

Jamaica vs USMNT prediction

To some degree, a let-down is inevitable for the USMNT. Even if it’s just coming out completely flat and wide-eyed for the first 15 or 20 minutes, the emotional and physical toll of playing (and beating) Mexico will linger. This is particularly common for young teams still coming into their own. A true test, and one they’ll pass to impress. Jamaica 0-1 USMNT.

Jamaica vs USMNT preview

The biggest takeaway from USMNT vs Mexico? The USMNT is good. That’s the end of the sentence — no “if they do this” or “if this lucky thing goes right” hypotheticals about it, because they have displayed such growth and development in a matter of six months that expectations must be reconsidered and elevated.

That will be tough for some USMNT fans to accept, for the simple fact that Berhalter had a clearly stated plan from the day he was hired, and much of it has come to fruition — to the delight of many, and frustratingly so for others. But this fact is undeniable: almost exactly one year from the 2022 World Cup, the USMNT is in the midst of perhaps its best-ever run of competitive performances, and it appears entirely sustainable with rooms for lots more growth — exactly what you want to see when your first-choice lineup has an average age of 22.5.

As for Jamaica, the Reggae Boyz sit 6th in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying table as they prepare for the second (and hopefully better) half of the campaign. Early results were very poor (just one point from their first four games), but things are beginning to turn around in recent weeks with a home draw against Canada and four points from trips to Honduras and El Salvador.

Follow @NicholasMendola