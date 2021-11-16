Michail Antonio lets rocket fly to equalize for Jamaica vs USMNT

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham United star Michail Antonio has carried his sensational club form into CONCACAF, and an absolutely eye-popping shot has Jamaica level 1-1 with the USMNT in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday in Kingston.

The 31-year-old was kept off the scoreboard in his Reggae Boyz debut back in September but has now scored in back-to-back World Cup qualifiers following his goal in a 1-1 draw with El Salvador on Friday.

The goal was raised the bar from Timothy Weah’s wonderful goal to start the scoring, a powerful 1-2 with Ricardo Pepi with a clever finish past Andre Blake.

Antonio sidestepped Tyler Adams’ aggressive move back into position and used that brief opening to launch a missile across frame and over the goalkeeper.

It might’ve taken off Zack Steffen’s hand if the keeper somehow got to it, and this was so, so powerful.

Antonio has seven goals and four assists for West Ham this season between the Premier League and Europa League.

