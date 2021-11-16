Timothy Weah’s magnificent finish gives USMNT 1-0 lead in Jamaica

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Timothy Weah put the first-half goal blues behind the USMNT with a terrific goal against Jamaica in Kingston as the Yanks look to put a firmer grip on its World Cup plans for 2022 in Qatar.

Unfortunately for the Yanks, a Michail Antonio wonder strike leveled the score a dozen minutes later, but let’s focus on the Lille man’s fantastic finish.

Subpar pitch conditions were on display early in Kingston as both teams fought odds bounces and worse footing, and Weah showed confidence when he put the Yanks ahead despite the territory.

Weah worked a 1-2 with Ricardo Pepi, who had worked back toward the ball from inside the 18, and worked his defender before spinning a shot past Andre Blake, off the far post, and over the line.

Arguably the Man of the Match against Mexico, Weah now has two goals and two assists in his 17 caps for the USMNT.

And, more importantly, it would be big for the U.S. (and Chelsea) if Gregg Berhalter’s men can put away Jamaica without having to call upon Christian Pulisic.

