Burnley puts its three-match unbeaten run on the line and bids to get out of the relegation zone when it tangles with a very strong Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on Saturday (start time 10am ET online via Peacock Premium ).

The 18th-place Clarets have drawn Southampton and Chelsea with a win over Brentford in the middle and now sit on eight points, two back of Watford and Aston Villa.

Patrick Vieira’s Palace hasn’t lost in six-straight Premier League matches, as four consecutive draws were joined by 2-0 wins over Man City and Wolves.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Burnley vs Crystal Palace.

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup

The Clarets’ only question mark is Dale Stephens, who’s been out weeks with an ankle injury but returning to fitness.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup

Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson look unlikely to return, while Joachim Andersen and Will Hughes could be back.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Burnley is a slight underdog at home, a +180 payout for a win with +215 coming for a draw. A Crystal Palace win would deliver +155.

Prediction

Look out for Crystal Palace, who’s joined rivals Brighton as the surprise package of the PL season. Burnley is a tough bunch but the Eagles will have their say at Turf Moor. Burnley 0-1 Crystal Palace.

How to watch Burnley vs Crystal Palace live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

