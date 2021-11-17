Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United debuts with a visit from a newly-promoted Premier League side, but that’s misleading given the club visiting St. James’ Park is Brentford (start time 10am ET online via Peacock Premium ).

The Bees have been the better xG team in nine of 11 matches to start the season and have 12 points, four clear of the bottom three and seven ahead of winless Newcastle.

It’s also another chance for Ivan Toney, one of Newcastle fans’ most oft-cited “one that got away” of the Mike Ashley era, to take a big shot at his former club.

But Brentord is also coming off a home loss to Norwich City and there will be eyebrows raised around the league and back at the Brentford Community Stadium if Newcastle becomes the second-straight team to end its winless season against the Bees

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Brentford.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup

Ryan Fraser is a question mark, while Paul Dummett will definitely miss the first match of the Howe era.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

The Bees are missing some big pieces in Kristoffer Ajer and David Raya, while Mads Sorensen, Joshua DaSilva, and Shandon Baptiste are also expected to miss the match. Brentford also awaits updates on Yoane Wissa, Mathias Jorgensen, and Mathias Jensen.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

It’s basically a coin flip according to the books, with a Newcastle win paying +160, a Bees win delivering +165, and a draw +230.

Prediction

This could go in any direction, as Newcastle will be ready to impress its new boss and have a new tactical system for the first time in ages. Brentford will be ready to run, too, but will their injuries be too much. Toney scores, but so does Callum Wilson. Newcastle 1-1 Brentford.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brentford live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

Follow @NicholasMendola