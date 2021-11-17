Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history.

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you boil down 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

On the Wednesday before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 27, while below we take a closer look at Henry’s incredible goal.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 27 – Thierry Henry scores superb volley v. Man United

With one swish of his right foot back in October 2000, Thierry Henry showed the brilliance that was to come.

The French striker was just starting to burst onto the scene at Arsenal and in one of the biggest games of the 2000-01 season between the two title favorites, he delivered a moment of magic to send the Gunners fans wild at Highbury.

In the first half the ball was played into him and Henry nonchalantly flicked the ball up while he also held off Man United’s Dennis Irwin.

Outside the box, he then sensationally swivelled to wrap his foot around the ball and sent a dipping, swerving volley into the far top corner to leave Manchester United goalkeeper Fabian Barthez (also his teammate with the French national team) rooted to the spot.

To do that, against your title rivals, at the Clock End, it was sensational.

Henry scored so many memorable goals during his glittering career and he will always be an Arsenal and Premier League legend. But this goal is the one most people think of when they think of Henry. What a hit.

He went on to score 228 goals in 377 appearances for Arsenal across two spells and he was an inaugural inductee into the Premier League Hall of Fame. Henry was both a great goalscorer and a scorer of great goals. This one was right up there with the very best.

