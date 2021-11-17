Transfer news: Van de Beek, Henderson eye Manchester United exits

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two seldom-used Manchester United players may leave the club in January, with a number of Premier League suitors linked to Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson.

Van de Beek to Newcastle, Everton, Wolves, Real Madrid

Donny van de Beek was a high-profile transfer target when he decided to join Manchester United, a move that’s proven terrible for the highly-touted Dutchman.

Reports from several outlets say Van de Beek will be offered a place to play from Newcastle United, Everton, Wolves, and Real Madrid.

Van de Beek, 24, has been given just one start this season, a League Cup run that lasted 90 minutes, and otherwise has a mere 64 minutes under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“VDB” has just a goal and two assists in 41 appearances for United over two seasons. Only seven times has he gone over an hour between the Premier League, Champions League, and Europa League, while a third of his minutes have come in the FA Cup and League Cup.

He’s also been dropped from the Netherlands squad since his playing time decreased at Old Trafford, and a move to either Everton or Newcastle would promise plenty of PT, even on loan.

Real Madrid and Wolves would be trickier routes to regular time on the pitch but still fresh pastures for a very good footballer.

Henderson to Newcastle

Dean Henderson hasn’t gotten much playing time since Manchester United refused to sell him to Sheffield United and the England goalkeeper wants to return to the England team with a move away for playing time.

Henderson was terrific for Sheffield United and has won loads of acclaim on several other loan stints, but has not found much playing time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Part of that is David De Gea’s status in the team but Solskjaer’s rotation has been less than ideal, with the Norwegian opting for De Gea in all but one of United’s 16 matches this season.

Surely Solskjaer was prepared to use Henderson in the League Cup, but United lost to West Ham 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Newcastle is being linked with Henderson, but Martin Dubravka is just returning to health and has been very good for the Magpies during his lengthy tenure at St. James’ Park.

