Bob Bradley, LAFC part ways, with dots connecting Bradley x2 in Toronto

Could Bob Bradley be about to move closer to his grandkids as manager of his son at Toronto FC?

That possibility feels all too real following the announcement that Bradley would be leaving LAFC following a playoff-free season in black and gold.

New Jersey native Bob, 63, led LAFC to the fifth-best record in MLS during the club’s first season in 2018 and then took the club on a monstrous, history-making run to the Supporters’ Shield in 2019.

But 2020 was playoff free and 2021 has joined it, leading to a parting of ways.

“Bob has been fantastic as the first and only head coach for this club,” LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said. “He provided strong leadership and has been a great ambassador for LAFC. Bob helped us develop a winning culture and established a legacy that will always be a part of LAFC’s history.”

Toronto FC is the home of Bradley’s famous son Michael, the USMNT hero whose club struggled mightily under fired boss Chris Armas and interim leader Javier Perez.

It’s presumed that Michael Bradley, 34, will return to Toronto for another season. He played 34 matches for TFC this season to take his Reds experience over 250 appearances. He’s still an elite passer and ball progressor but his defensive acumen has slowed in recent years.

Both Bradleys in Ontario make sense, but what if Michael’s best role is more supporting actor than any time in his career? That’s tough for one of the country’s top competitors ever, but perhaps no one would know a better way to use the midfielder than his son.

