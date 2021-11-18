NBC Sports extends exclusive Premier League partnership

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports has extended its partnership with the Premier League to exclusively broadcast games in the United States of America.

The new six-year deal will run from the start of the 2022-23 season until the end of the 2027-28 campaign.

All 380 games each season will be broadcast live across the full range of NBC Universal platforms in English and Spanish.

The league has been shown exclusively on NBC Sports since the start of the 2013-14 season and this agreement will see the partnership run into a 15th year.

NBC Sports extends Premier League partnership through 2027-28 season

The Premier League and NBCUniversal, via the NBC Sports Group, have today announced a new six-year broadcast deal in the United States.

The agreement, which will see NBC Sports remain the Premier League's official broadcast partner in the US until 2028, will cover all 380 matches every season. The deal also includes the exclusive rights for Spanish language coverage.

NBC Sports became the home of Premier League coverage in the US in 2013. Since then, the broadcaster has worked with the League, growing its profile and fanbase significantly.

NBC platforms – including NBC, USA Network, NBCSN, NBC Sports digital and Peacock – reach every home in the country with a television or the internet, and NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings programming has become well-established viewing for American fans.

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to announce our new US broadcast deal with NBC Sports, who have been brilliant partners for the Premier League over the last nine seasons. NBC Sports has significantly strengthened the popularity of the League in the United States in that time through its fantastic coverage and promotion.

“NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings programming is now a real institution among supporters in America, with fans getting up early to come together and cheer on their favourite club, week in, week out. It’s an exciting time for football in the US and we look forward to continuing to work with NBC Sports to bring our competition to even more fans over the next six years.”

Pete Bevacqua, NBC Sports Chairman, said: “We are excited to come to this long-term extension with the Premier League. Our Premier League team, led by Jon Miller, has been incredibly dedicated to growing the Premier League in the United States over the last nine years. This new agreement is also a testament to the hard work of production, marketing and other areas of our company, as well as the tremendous partnership that has been established with the leadership and club owners of the Premier League.”

