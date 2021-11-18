Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League odds for the twelfth matchweek of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild nd the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 12 with so many intriguing games and big clashes with the massive Liverpool vs Arsenal clash taking center stage, plus Manchester City vs Everton and Tottenham vs Leeds are intriguing encounters.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace

Manchester City 3-1 Everton

Tottenham 2-0 Leeds

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

Norwich City 1-1 Southampton

Watford 1-2 Manchester United

Wolves 1-2 West Ham

Newcastle 1-1 Brentford

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Aston Villa 1-2 Brighton

Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Saturday, November 20: (+360) Leicester City vs Chelsea (-134). Draw: +260

Saturday, November 20: (+255) Norwich City vs Southampton (+105). Draw: +240

Saturday, November 20: (+500) Watford vs Manchester United (-209). Draw: +350

Saturday, November 20: (+195) Wolves vs West Ham (+140). Draw: +220

Saturday, November 20: (+145) Aston Villa vs Brighton (+190). Draw: +220

Saturday, November 20: (+160) Newcastle United vs Brentford (+170). Draw: +225

Saturday, November 20: (+180) Burnley vs Crystal Palace (+155). Draw: +215

Saturday, November 20: (-223) Liverpool vs Arsenal (+525). Draw: +350

Sunday, November 21: (-667) Manchester City vs Everton (+1500). Draw: +700

Sunday, November 21: (-143) Tottenham vs Leeds (+350). Draw: +290

