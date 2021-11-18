Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle are back following the conclusion of the international break, and there’s oh so much to talk discuss.

New manager hirings, Paul Pogba’s injury, the future of Brendan Rodgers, and a preview of this weekend’s biggest Premier League game are on the docket.

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss the following:

(0:45) What the chaps were up to during their international break

(5:10) Steven Gerrard’s appointment as head coach of Aston Villa

(14:00) Dean Smith’s appointment as head coach of Norwich City

(18:15) Eddie Howe’s appointment as head coach Newcastle United

(21:45) What Paul Pogba’s recent injury means for his future at Manchester United

(26:15) Brendan Rodgers’ comments when asked about the Manchester United managerial position

(33:15) And a preview of Saturday’s marquee match between Liverpool and Arsenal

