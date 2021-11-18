Watford vs Manchester United: How to watch, live stream link, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Watford hopes injuries to two key pieces keep Manchester United from finding its form at Vicarage Road on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

One thing’s funny about this one: Watford and Manchester United haven’t drawn since 1986 — United has 18 wins to Watford’s two, with the Hornets pair of victories coming in 2016 and 2019

WATCH WATFORD vs MANCHESTER UNITED LIVE STREAM – LINK

Watford is just two points clear of the bottom three after losing consecutive games following a big win over Everton, while United’s claimed just three of 12 possible points in its last four PL outings.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Watford vs Manchester United.

Watford team news, injuries, lineup

Francisco Sierralta was injured on Chile duty and will miss the game, while Peter Etebo remains out until at least March. Ozan Tufan’s status is in question while Juraj Kucka is suspended after picking up a pair of yellow cards. Christian Kabasele, Ken Sema, and Kwadwo Baah remain unavailable.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba are both out, while there are questions regarding Luke Shaw, Edinson Cavani, and Luke Shaw.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Watford winning at home would send +500 to the wagerer, while a draw deals out +350. Manchester United is the favorite to claim all three points at -209.

Prediction

There are many days where this would scream banana skin, and Watford has the attackers to keep a team without a pair of World Cup winners under the gun, but Man United can deliver plenty of goals to offset any weaknesses at the back. Watford 2-3 Man United.

How to watch Watford vs Manchester United live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium



