Wolves vs West Ham will be an intriguing clash at Molineux on Saturday (start time 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) as two teams who’ve had fine starts to the season collide.

Aside from their defeat at Crystal Palace before the international break, Wolves have been in good form in recent months with four wins in five before that loss at Selhurst Park. Raul Jimenez is back scoring goals and Hwang-Hee chan is supporting him extremely well, while the defense and midfield is balanced and assured. Wolves go into this game sitting in eighth place in the table, seven points behind third-place West Ham.

That’s right, third-place West Ham. The Hammers have enjoyed a sensational start to this season as David Moyes’ men have built huge confidence from their sixth-place finish last season and are in the League Cup quarterfinals, going well in the Europa League and are coming off the back of a big home win against Liverpool. Goals are flying in from all over the place with Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma all chipping in, while Declan Rice has perhaps been the best player in the PL so far this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs West Ham.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

Jonny Otto, Pedro Neto, Yerson Mosquera and Hugo Bueno all remain out, while Marcal is recovering after his recent calf injury.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

Pablo Fornals suffered a knock but should be fine to start, while Declan Rice withdrew from the England squad over the international break due to illness but is expected to be fit. Angelo Ogbonna suffered an ACL injury in the win against Liverpool and will be missing for several months. Nikola Vlasic and Andriy Yarmolenko will be checked to see if they’re fully fit.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wolves are the underdogs (no pun intended) at +195 to win, while West Ham are the favorites at +140. The draw at +220 is intriguing.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

This could easily be a draw. Two very organized team who have star attackers who can spring into life, all across the pitch. It will be an intense and even battle. That said, given the form West Ham are in right now I think they will edge this one. Just. Wolves 1-2 West Ham.

How to watch Wolves vs West Ham live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @JPW_NBCSports