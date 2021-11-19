Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester vs Chelsea promises plenty as the Foxes hope to jumpstart their season by halting Chelsea’s title charge on Saturday (start time 7:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com ) at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes saw a two-match win streak turn to a two-match winless run before the break, and beating the table-topping Blues would send a serious message to the PL.

Chelsea’s coming off a draw but still leads second-place Man City and third-place West Ham by three points. The Blues’ 26 points are impressive, and so are the paltry four goals they’ve conceded en route to the PL’s best goal differential through 11 matches.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Chelsea.

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup

Wesley Fofana is still out, as are Ryan Bertrand and James Justin. Marc Albrighton could return for the Foxes and Youri Tielemans’ status is also unknown.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

Chelsea fans will be happy to hear that Timo Werner and Marcos Alonso are fit to return, while Mateo Kovacic is out and so too is Romelu Lukaku who may be back soon. Christian Pulisic wasn’t fit to start either of the USMNT’s World Cup qualifiers, but he looks ready for Chelsea duty.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea is a favorite to win to the tune of -130, while a draw pays +260. The payout is +350 if Leicester City claims all three points.

Prediction

Anything can happen coming out of an international break, but Thomas Tuchel’s men are well-equipped to deal with the challenge of a trip to Brendan Rodgers and Co. Let’s hope for a Christian Pulisic start, but either way we expect something like Leicester 1-3 Chelsea.

How to watch Leicester vs Chelsea live, stream and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

