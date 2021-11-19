Liverpool vs Arsenal promises to be an absolute beauty at Anfield on Saturday (start time 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com and Peacock Premium) as the Gunners aim to jump above the Reds.

That’s right, folks, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will jump above Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and into the top four if they win. That is a big if considering Arsenal’s recent record at Liverpool (five defeats on the trot at Anfield in the PL, conceding at least three times on each occasion) but not that big of a task considering their recent form.

Arsenal head into this clash unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions and sit in fifth place in the table, two points behind Liverpool. With Aaron Ramsdale excelling in goal and Gabriel and Ben White forging a strong partnership at center back, the Gunners are tough to break down and youngsters Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka are bringing a creative spark.

As for Liverpool, Klopp’s side have had the international break to think about the 3-2 defeat at West Ham, their first defeat of the season and first in 25 games in all competitions. Defensive issues have cropped up at times this season but up top Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota all continue to deliver. In midfield they have injuries mounting up and that looks like the weak area for Klopp right now. That said, Arsenal have won just once in 11 PL outings against Liverpool since Jurgen Klopp took charge.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Arsenal.

Liverpool team news, injuries, projected lineup

Liverpool have a lot of injury concerns. Roberto Firmino is out with a serious hamstring issue, while Sadio Mane picked up a knock over the international break but should be good to go. James Milner, Naby Keita and Joe Gomez are all out, while Jordan Henderson (hip), Andy Robertson (thigh) and Divock Origi (thigh) should all be good to go. Curtis Jones is missing after suffering an eye injury, while Harvey Elliott remains out long-term after his ankle dislocation but he is back running. Given all of these injuries, the only area where Liverpool look settled is in attack with Jota, Salah and Mane set to start up top.

—– Alisson —–

— Alexander-Arnold — Matip — Van Dijk — Robertson —

—- Henderson —- Fabinho —- Oxlade-Chamberlain —-

—- Salah —- Jota —- Mane —-

Arsenal team news, injuries, projected lineup

Arsenal are without Granit Xhaka (knee) and Sead Kolasinac (ankle), while Thomas Partey is working his way back to fitness after a hip injury. Folarin Balogun should also be good to go. Look for Albert Sambi Lokonga and Mohamed Elneny to get minutes in midfield if Thomas Partey doesn’t recover a recent hip issue, while Alexandre Lacazette has been deployed just under Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack in recent weeks, but could start up top if Aubameyang isn’t fit to feature.

—– Ramsdale —–

— Tomiyasu — White — Gabriel — Tierney —

—- Saka —- Partey —- Lokonga —- Smith Rowe —-

—– Lacazette —–

—– Aubameyang —–

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool are the red-hot favorites to win at -223, with Arsenal priced at +525 to win. The draw is +350.

Prediction

Given Liverpool’s lengthy injury issues and Arsenal’s recent good form, many might pick up an upset win here. I’m going to sit on the fence and predict that the Gunners will walk away with something. Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal.

