Norwich vs Southampton is a huge game for the home side at Carrow Road on Saturday (start time 10am ET on Peacock Premium ) as Dean Smith takes charge of his first game as Canaries boss.

Smith, who was fired as Aston Villa manager on November 7, was appointed as Norwich boss on November 15 and has been spoken of his admiration for the work they’ve done over the past few years. On paper, this is a very solid and sensible appointment from Norwich, who decided to sack long-time boss Daniel Farke after their first Premier League win of the season at Brentford last time out. Smith is renowned for playing open, attractive football and developing young talent. That fits perfectly with Norwich’s policy and even if Smith can’t keep Norwich up this season — they currently sit bottom of the table but only five points from safety — he knows how to get out of the Championship. This appointment seems to suit everyone well.

As for Southampton, Ralph Hasenhuttl is delighted with their recent run. Saints are four games unbeaten and have won three of those, including back-to-back 1-0 wins against Watford and Aston Villa. That latter victory turned out to be Dean Smith’s final game in charge at Villa, so Hasenhuttl will perhaps be wary of Smith knowing his team inside out ahead of this meeting. That said, Southampton are much better defensively this season with Mohammed Salisu a rising star, while Adam Armstrong, Che Adams and Armando Broja are all chipping in with goals up top. Southampton are now eyeing a top 10 finish and have a talented young squad and much stronger squad depth this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Norwich vs Southampton.

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup options

Grant Hanley (hip) and Todd Cantwell (fitness) are Dean Smith’s big injury concerns, while Billy Gilmour is expected to be fit after a thigh injury. Sam Byram is working closer to a return, while Christoph Zimmerman is out long-term after ankle surgery. Let’s see if Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki start up top together for Norwich.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Jack Stephens is the only player missing for Saints as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury. James Ward-Prowse, Armando Broja and Tino Livramento are all fit after missing out on international duty during the break. Nathan Redmond is available again after he missed out due to a positive COVID-19 test last time out. Hasenhuttl will likely partner Adams and Adam Armstrong up top together but Broja will push them all the way.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Southampton are the big favorites to win at +105, while Norwich are +255 to win. The draw at +240 looks a good bet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

Go all-in on a draw here. Norwich will look to be more solid and reliable on Smith’s debut and Southampton draw a heck of a lot of games because they don’t take enough big chances. Norwich 1-1 Southampton.

How to watch Norwich vs Southampton live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream online via Peacock Premium

Follow @JPW_NBCSports