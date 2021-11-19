Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 12 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.
[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed listed until they make their return to action.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (unknown), Thomas Partey (hip) | OUT: Granit Xhaka (knee), Sead Kolasinac (ankle)
Aston Villa injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Douglas Luiz (thigh), Marvelous Nakamba (hip) | OUT: Bertrand Traore (thigh), Trezeguet (knee)
Brentford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Yoane Wissa (ankle),Shandon Baptiste (shoulder), Mathias Jorgensen (unknown) | OUT: David Raya (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (hip), Mads Sorensen (knee),
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Dan Burn (knee), Taylor Richards (back) | OUT: Danny Welbeck (thigh), Steven Alzate (ankle), Robert Sanchez (suspended), Enock Mwepu (knock)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ashley Barnes (knock) | OUT: Dale Stephens (ankle)
Chelsea injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Silva (fatigue) | OUT: Romelu Lukaku (ankle), Mateo Kovacic (hamstring),
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Nathan Ferguson (achilles), James McArthur (thigh)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Andre Gomes (calf), Yerry Mina (thigh) | OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot), Yerry Mina (thigh), Mason Holgate (suspended), Tom Davies (knee)
Leeds United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Junior Firpo (knock), Jamie Shackleton (knock) | OUT: Patrick Bamford (ankle), Luke Ayling (knee), Robin Koch (pelvis)
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Marc Albrighton (undisclosed), Ryan Bertrand (knee) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Youri Tielemans (calf)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Henderson (hip), Andy Robertson (thigh) | OUT: Roberto Firmino (hamstring), Joe Gomez (calf), Curtis Jones (eye), Naby Keita (hamstring), James Milner (hamstring), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE)
Manchester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Phil Foden (knock) | OUT: Ferran Torres (foot), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Ferran Torres (ankle), Liam Delap (ankle), Kevin de Bruyne (COVID-19), Jack Grealish
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Scott McTominay (illness), Luke Shaw (head injury), Edinson Cavani (knock) | OUT: Paul Pogba (thigh), Raphael Varane (groin)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Miguel Almiron (late return from international duty) | OUT: Paul Dummett (calf)
Norwich injuries
OUT: Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Jack Stephens (knee)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Giovani Lo Celso (knock), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (knee) | OUT: Oliver Skipp (suspended), Cristian Romero (thigh), Bryan Gil (hamstring), Ryan Sessegnon (undisclosed)
Watford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ozan Tufan (knock) | OUT: Peter Etebo (thigh), Christian Kabasele (hamstring), Ken Sema (knee), Kwadwo Baah (ankle), Juraj Kucka (suspended), Francisco Sierralta (thigh),
West Ham United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Nikola Vlasic (knock), Andriy Yarmolenko (knock)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Fernando Marcal (calf) | OUT: Raul Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Yerson Mosquera (undisclosed), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)