Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 12 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed listed until they make their return to action.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (unknown), Thomas Partey (hip) | OUT: Granit Xhaka (knee), Sead Kolasinac (ankle)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Douglas Luiz (thigh), Marvelous Nakamba (hip) | OUT: Bertrand Traore (thigh), Trezeguet (knee)

Brentford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Yoane Wissa (ankle),Shandon Baptiste (shoulder), Mathias Jorgensen (unknown) | OUT: David Raya (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (hip), Mads Sorensen (knee),

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Dan Burn (knee), Taylor Richards (back) | OUT: Danny Welbeck (thigh), Steven Alzate (ankle), Robert Sanchez (suspended), Enock Mwepu (knock)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ashley Barnes (knock) | OUT: Dale Stephens (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Silva (fatigue) | OUT: Romelu Lukaku (ankle), Mateo Kovacic (hamstring),

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Nathan Ferguson (achilles), James McArthur (thigh)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Andre Gomes (calf), Yerry Mina (thigh) | OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot), Yerry Mina (thigh), Mason Holgate (suspended), Tom Davies (knee)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Junior Firpo (knock), Jamie Shackleton (knock) | OUT: Patrick Bamford (ankle), Luke Ayling (knee), Robin Koch (pelvis)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Marc Albrighton (undisclosed), Ryan Bertrand (knee) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Youri Tielemans (calf)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Henderson (hip), Andy Robertson (thigh) | OUT: Roberto Firmino (hamstring), Joe Gomez (calf), Curtis Jones (eye), Naby Keita (hamstring), James Milner (hamstring), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Phil Foden (knock) | OUT: Ferran Torres (foot), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Ferran Torres (ankle), Liam Delap (ankle), Kevin de Bruyne (COVID-19), Jack Grealish

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Scott McTominay (illness), Luke Shaw (head injury), Edinson Cavani (knock) | OUT: Paul Pogba (thigh), Raphael Varane (groin)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Miguel Almiron (late return from international duty) | OUT: Paul Dummett (calf)

Norwich injuries

OUT: Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Jack Stephens (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Giovani Lo Celso (knock), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (knee) | OUT: Oliver Skipp (suspended), Cristian Romero (thigh), Bryan Gil (hamstring), Ryan Sessegnon (undisclosed)

Watford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ozan Tufan (knock) | OUT: Peter Etebo (thigh), Christian Kabasele (hamstring), Ken Sema (knee), Kwadwo Baah (ankle), Juraj Kucka (suspended), Francisco Sierralta (thigh),

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nikola Vlasic (knock), Andriy Yarmolenko (knock)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Fernando Marcal (calf) | OUT: Raul Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Yerson Mosquera (undisclosed), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)

