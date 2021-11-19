Tottenham vs Leeds will be an all-action affair in north London on Sunday (start time 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Antonio Conte and Marcelo Bielsa lock horns.

Conte will take charge of his first Premier League home game as Tottenham boss and off the back of a 0-0 draw at Everton before the international break the Italian coach will be hoping to kick on. Harry Kane was on fire for England over the break and that should fill Conte with plenty of optimism. When it comes to his team, they will play in a variation of his preferred 3-5-2 system and getting better defensively has to be the aim for Spurs in the next few months. Tottenham sit six points off the top four but have a very winnable run of games coming up.

As for Leeds, Bielsa’s boys are still struggling with plenty of injuries as leading man Patrick Bamford remains out, but they are grinding out draws. Leeds sit 15th in the table, three points above the relegation zone, and they’ve scored just 11 goals so far this season. With Bamford out injured, Raphinha has carried their attacking threat and after this trip to Spurs the Yorkshire side have a run of three winnable games they must get plenty of points from.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Leeds.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Oliver Skipp is suspended so Harry Winks is likely to come in for him. Elsewhere, key center back Cristian Romero suffered a serious looking thigh injury on international duty so Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies will likely start at center back. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg should shake off a knock to play, while Giovani Lo Celso has a small issue after playing for Argentina during the international break. Ryan Sessegnon remains out and this game may come too soon for Bryan Gil.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

Patrick Bamford remains out with his long-term ankle issue, while Robin Koch and Luke Ayling are still out too. Junior Firpo and Jamie Shackleton could feature as they continue their return from injury.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham are the heavy favorites at -139 to win, while Leeds are priced at +340. The draw is +290.

Prediction

All signs point to a pretty comfortable home win but Leeds should never be underestimated. That said, Conte will have Spurs well-organized and Harry Kane and Heung-min Son should get plenty of chances given Leeds’ cavalier playing style. Tottenham 2-0 Leeds.

How to watch Tottenham vs Leeds live, stream and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

