Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa — say it out loud, it’s got an odd sound to it — debuts Saturday morning when the Villans host entertaining Brighton and Hove Albion at Villa Park (Watch live at 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Gerrard takes over a Villa side that’s lost five-straight in Premier League play against a run of mostly-difficult opponents.

WATCH ASTON VILLA vs BRIGHTON LIVE STREAM – LINK

Brighton has only lost twice this year but also is winless in six following a 4W-1L start to the season. The next four fixtures will go a long way toward determining whether the Seagulls have real hope of staying in the European pictiure: at Villa, home to Leeds, at West Ham, at Saints.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Brighton.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup

Villa waits on Danny Ings and Douglas Luiz, and knows it will not have Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet. Marvelous Nakamba is a long shot to play, but Ezri Konsa is back from suspension.

This is how we line up for Steven Gerrard's first game in charge. 💪 #AVLBHA pic.twitter.com/uvBD172VBK — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 20, 2021

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup

Steven Alzate and Robert Sanchez will miss the match and Enock Mwepu is very likely to miss out, too. Dan Burn could be back, but the game comes too soon for Danny Welbeck.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Villa winning means +140 to the bettor, with +225 coming for a draw, and +195 for a Brighton win.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

The new manager bump will help Villa for sure, but the Seagulls have been quite good this year and their performances point to wins coming up soon. Maybe, though, Saturday is prime draw country: Aston Villa 1-1 Brighton.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brighton live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium



Follow @NicholasMendola