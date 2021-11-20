Burnley vs Crystal Palace final score: Six-goal thriller ends even

Burnley vs Crystal Palace was an unlikely contender for game of the Premier League season, but it will be right up there.

Christian Benteke put Palace ahead but Ben Mee and Chris Wood put Burnley 2-1 up in the first half.

Benteke made it 2-2 then Marc Guehi made it 3-2 before the break, but Maxwel Cornet smashed home early in the second half to make it 3-3.

That’s how it ended, as a fierce battle at Turf Moor ended even as both teams went for it. Burnley have nine points for the season and are in 18th place, while Palace have 16 points.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace final score, stats

Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace

Goals scored: Mee 19′, Wood 27′, Cornet 49′; Benteke 8′, 36′, Guehi 42′

Shots: Burnley 15, Crystal Palace 18

Shots on target: Burnley 9, Crystal Palace 8

Possession: Burnley 39, Crystal Palace 61

Three things we learned from Burnley vs Crystal Palace

1. Classic clash at Turf Moor: Did anybody anywhere have this down as a 3-3 draw? If you did, I hope you did the lottery too. This looked like being a tight, tense clash but Burnley and Palace just went at it for 90 minutes and it was a glorious, beautiful, scrappy encounter. With 33 combined shots and chances galore, this was utter chaos in the gloomy conditions in Lancashire. Perfection.

2. Palace wasteful: They scored three times but they should have scored more, especially in the first half. Palace were so dangerous, as they have been for most of this season, but they have to take more chances. Again, that sounds silly after they scored three goals away from home, but Benteke and Gallagher both missed absolute sitters in the first half. Patrick Vieira’s team have had a good start to the season but they should be in the hunt for a top four spot given the chances they have squandered in games.

3. Burnley will be OK: Yes, they sit in the bottom three but Sean Dyche’s side have an extra attacking threat this season with Maxwel Cornet and they are getting back to being dangerous from their own set pieces. If they can be better defensively then they will grind out plenty of points. Don’t be too worried about Burnley. Yet.

Man of the Match: Conor Gallagher – Should have scored one but set up Benteke for a goal and was a constant threat. What a star in the making he is.

Palace took an early lead as the ball was teed up for Benteke on the edge of the box and his low shot deflected past Nick Pope and in.

Almost straight from the kick off it should have been 2-0 as Benteke was played in and the ball fell to in-form Conor Gallagher on the edge of the box but he hit his shot straight at Pope.

Palace were punished for not taking that chance as Ben Mee equalized with a towering header. Just after that equalizer Zaha played in Benteke but his shot was just off target.

Burnley took the lead before half time as James Tarkowksi was up for a free kick headed the ball back across goal and Wood nodded home to make it 2-1.

Benteke then missed a sitter as another crossed was whipped into the box but Palace were soon level. Gallagher did superbly to pick the ball out of the air and he set up Benteke to slot home and make it 2-2.

Palace regained the lead before the break as Joachim Andersen’s header was saved following a short corner, but his center back partner Mark Guehi was on hand to slot home to make it 3-2.

At the start of the second half Cornet hammered home a volley at the back post to make it 3-3 and send Turf Moor wild.

Wood was then played in over the top and Andersen hauled him down, but nothing was given as the home fans were incensed.

The game descended into an almighty scrap and although both teams went for it, neither could find a winner late on.

