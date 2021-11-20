Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester vs Chelsea saw the Blues dominate from start to finish as they extended their lead atop the Premier League table.

Antonio Rudiger and N’Golo Kante scored in the first half to set Chelsea on their way and Christian Pulisic jumped off the bench to seal the 3-0 win as Thomas Tuchel’s side momentarily went six points clear at the top of the table.

Chelsea are doing all of this without the injured duo of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

They have 29 points from their first 12 games of the season, while struggling Leicester City have 15 points as Brendan Rodgers’ side are going through a very tough spell.

Leicester vs Chelsea final score, stats

Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea

Goals scored: Rudiger 14′, Kante 28′, Pulisic 71′

Shots: Leicester City 4, Chelsea 16

Shots on target: Leicester City 3, Chelsea 7

Possession: Leicester City 38, Chelsea 62

Three things we learned from Leicester vs Chelsea

1. Chelsea dominate midfield: Jorginho was superb in the deeper role and Kante a menace as he surged forward time and time again. Soumare and Ndidi had no answer and Leicester just couldn’t win the ball back or dictate the tempo of this game. Chelsea were dominant from start to finish as their classy midfield duo shone.

2. Defensive issues continue for Leicester: They have conceded more 21 goals this season and that tally should have been more as Chelsea ran riot. Soyuncu and Evans are struggling, while the entire balance of this team is off. Rodgers’ side are playing without confidence and they were so passive against Chelsea, allowing their opponents to run at them with the ball time and time again. Leicester are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, and have gone from being well-organized to unorganized in the blink of an eye.

3. Blues squad so deep: When you have Lukaku at home tweeting about the game, Werner on the bench and the likes of Ziyech and Pulisic coming on, you get the sense of how strong this Chelsea side is. Not to mention Alonso, Christensen and Azpilicueta all on the bench at Leicester too. With their eight shutouts in 12 PL games this season they are defensively solid but the real star is the collective and how players keep stepping up when needed.

Man of the Match: Jorginho – Dominate the tempo of the game and was a delight to watch. Chelsea will hope his late injury is nothing serious.

Chelsea should have taken the lead inside the first few minutes as Ben Chilwell surged onto a through ball but from seven yards out he smashed his shot against the bar and over.

At the other end Jamie Vardy raced clear and crossed for Ademola Lookman, but Antonio Rudiger cleared the danger.

Rudiger then headed home at the other end as Chilwell’s fine corner was nodded in by the German center back to give the Blues a deserved lead.

Kasper Schmeichel then denied N’Golo Kante who was clean through, as Chelsea were rampant. Leicester thought they had equalized when Lookman finished at the back post but his goal was ruled out for offside.

Then Chelsea deservedly doubled their lead as Kante was given the freedom to run 20 yards towards goal with the ball and finished calmly.

Leicester were shaky at the back throughout and Schmeichel saved down low early in the second half to deny Chilwell.

Hudson-Odoi flashed a shot over the bar, while at the other end Mendy made a few smart saves from distance as he denied Daniel Amartey and half time sub James Maddison.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic then came off the bench and scored, as he once again timed a run into the box perfectly and finished.

Chelsea had three goals ruled out for offside as Pulisic set up Hudson-Odoi, had another chalked out himself and Reece James also had a goal ruled out.

It could have been five or six as Chelsea dominated from start to finish.

