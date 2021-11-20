Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool – Arsenal player ratings were relatively straightforward to dish out, as the Reds surged to a comfortable 4-0 win at Anfield.

Sadio Mane scored in the first half, Diogo Jota scored early in the second and then Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino each added a goal late on, as Jurgen Klopp’s side showed their extra class against a previously in-form Arsenal.

This defeat was Arsenal’s first in 11 games in all competitions, and Aaron Ramsdale was the only reason the score wasn’t bigger in Liverpool’s favor.

Below are the Liverpool – Arsenal player ratings in full, as we dish out marks out of 10 for every player who featured.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson: 6 – Didn’t have a lot to do. Comfortable outing.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 8 – Lovely assists for Minamino and Mane, almost scored too. In good form going forward.

Joel Matip: 7 – Comfortable outing as he kept Aubameyang quiet.

Virgil van Dijk: 7 – See above. Some great composed defending. Close to being back to his best. Strong to knock opponents off the ball.

Kostas Tsimikas: 7 – Very solid in the absence of Robertson. Did a job on Saka.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: 7 – Some really good defensive work and just kept buzzing around in midfield.

Fabinho: 8 – Shut down Lacazette and Smith Rowe whenever he drifted inside. Sensational tactical awareness.

Thiago Alcantara: 7 – Kept things ticking over nicely and showed all of his experience to get Liverpool on the front foot whenever he could.

Mohamed Salah: 7 – Got his goal and was denied by a fine Ramsdale save in the first half. Lively throughout.

Diogo Jota: 7 – Got a goal and buzzed around the box. A menace. Ramsdale denied him early in the second half with a great stop.

Sadio Mane: 8 – The go-ahead goal was huge and did so well to set up Salah in the second half. He’s quietly having one of his best-ever seasons with seven PL goals already.

Substitutes

Takumi Minamino (76′ on for Jota): 7 – Scored with his first touch and kept Liverpool firing on all cylinders.

Jordan Henderson (76′ on for Oxlade-Chamberlain): 7 – Lovely ball over the top in build-up to Salah’s goal.

Tyler Morton (84′ on for Thiago Alcantara): N/A

Arsenal player ratings

Aaron Ramsdale: 8 – The only reason it wasn’t six or seven. Great stop in the first half to deny Salah and sublime strong hand to deny Jota in the second. What a season he is having.

Takehiro Tomiyasu: 5 – Solid enough first half but totally overrun in the second half.

Ben White: 5 – Got put on the floor by Jota for the second goal and never looked comfortable.

Gabriel: 5 – See above. Lost Mane on the opening goal. Was too often forced to make last-ditch tackles.

Nuno Tavares: 5 – Awful pass out of the back to gift Liverpool a second goal.

Albert Sambi Lokonga: 5 – A few nice passes but couldn’t dictate the tempo of the game.

Thomas Partey: 5 – See above. Battled back to fitness to be ready for this game but never looked at his best.

Bukayo Saka: 5 – Surprisingly subdued display out on the right. Nearly got in a few times and never stopped running.

Alexandre Lacazette: 5 – Barely had a kick. Fabinho kept him in his sights the entire game.

Emile Smith Rowe: 5 – Tried his best to get involved but couldn’t influence the game at all.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 5 – See above. Didn’t have a sniff against Van Dijk and Matip.

Substitutes

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (53′ on for Lokonga): 6 – Tough situation to come on in.

Martin Odegaard (67′ on for Lacazette): 6 – Did his best to get on the ball.

Mohamed Elneny (84′ on for Partey): N/A

