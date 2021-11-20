Liverpool vs Arsenal final score: Salah, Mane, Jota score as Reds run riot

Liverpool vs Arsenal: The Reds and Gunners looked like two teams playing different sports at Anfield on Saturday — that was the gulf in class between the Premier League sides.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino got the goals as Jurgen Klopp’s side picked up its first win in four games. The Reds (25 points) sit 2nd in the Premier League table, with Manchester City still to play on Sunday.

Arsenal, meanwhile, remain 5th on 20 points.

Final score: Liverpool 4, Arsenal 0

Goal scorers: Liverpool (Mane 39′, Jota 52′, Salah 73′, Minamino 77′), Arsenal (None)

Shots: Liverpool 19, Arsenal 5

Shots on target: Liverpool 9, Arsenal 3

Possession: Liverpool 63%, Arsenal 37%

3 things we learned – Liverpool vs Arsenal

1. Three small steps forward, one giant step back: The football being played at Arsenal in recent weeks was much improved, from virtually unwatchable at times last season under Mikel Arteta, to incredibly promising and inspiring during an eight-game unbeaten run (6W-2D-0L) in the Premier League. First three games: nine goals conceded. Next eight games: four goals conceded. Saturday’s game: four goals conceded.

2. Arsenal’s monthly capitulation complete: For all of the progress Arsenal have purportedly made in recent weeks and months, Arteta’s men still folding like a wet paper towel against a Premier League title contender. Arsenal’s victories this season: Norwich, Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Leicester City and Watford. Their defeats: Brentford, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool.

3. Alexander-Arnold back to his best: In his last five games for Liverpool and England, Trent Alexander-Arnold has recorded two assists, one assist (and one goal), zero assists, three assists and two assists. Five games, eight assists. Is he the best defending right back in the world? Will he ever be? He won’t be, but he has a manager who’s smart enough to maximize his strengths and protect him (and the team) from his weaknesses. When he’s receiving the ball in the final third and picking out crosses, Alexander-Arnold is unplayable.

Man of the Match: Sadio Mane – A goal and an assist for the Senegalese superstar, and it looked effortless.

Liverpool vs Arsenal final score, highlights

Sadio Mane nods Liverpool ahead of Arsenal (goal video)

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Alexander-Arnold whipped a sensational cross toward the back post (sounding familiar yet?), and Mane showcased his sneaky aerial prowess (he’s only 5-foot-9) to open the scoring.

Diogo Jota slaloms through Arsenal’s defense to make it 2-0 (goal video)

The next time someone asks you what’s wrong with Arsenal — what’s standing in the way of them returning to former glories? — show them this comedy of errors.

Mohamed Salah makes it 3-0 to Liverpool (goal video)

Mane sets it up, Salah taps it home.

Takumi Minamino gets goal no. 4 (video)

Salah sets it up, Minamino taps it home. They make it look so easy, don’t they?

