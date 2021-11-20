Newcastle vs Brentford final score: Signs of life at St. James’ Park

Newcastle vs Brentford: There was joy (and frustration) and goals aplenty as the Magpies and Bees played to a thrilling 3-3 draw at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Despite all the fun they had and the three goals they scored, Newcastle remain bottom of the Premier League table with six points from their first 12 games. Brentford sit 14th with 13 points, though this was their first one since Oct. 3.

Final score: Newcastle 3, Brentford 3

Goal scorers: Newcastle (Lascelles 10′, Joelinton 39′, Saint-Maximin 75′), Brentford (Toney 11′, Henry 31′, Lascelles 61′ – OG)

Shots: Newcastle 23, Brentford 10

Shots on target: Newcastle 9, Brentford 4

Possession: Newcastle 52%, Brentford 48%

3 things we learned – Newcastle vs Brentford

1. Defending optional: Brentford were a very good defensive team to start the season, before goalkeeper David Raya and center back Kristoffer Ajer were lost to long-term injuries; Newcastle, on the other hand, have never been even a decent defensive side (not this season, anyway). The six goals scored could have just as easily been 10 between the birds and the Bees.

2. Attacking intent obvious from Newcastle: So long as Newcastle manage to stay in the Premier League for next season (they will, right?), the remainder of the 2020-21 season needs to be spent making Magpies supporters fall in love with their club, and the game of football, again. Enthralling encounters in which their team scores goal, like what we witnessed on Saturday, will go a long way toward doing just that. In that sense, Howe is the perfect man for the job.

3. Brentford’s arrow point downward: These are scary times for Brentford, and Thomas Frank will sense that fact after slumping to a fifth straight game without a win in the Premier League (0W-1D-4L). The red-hot start captured the hearts and imaginations of so many around the world, but if the Bees don’t start capturing points in a similar fashion, they’ll be battling against relegation in the spring.

Man of the Match: Joelinton – The best the Brazilian has looked for Newcastle… maybe ever. A new lease on life, or a product of the hobbled opposition?

Jamaal Lascelles head Newcastle in front (goal video)

Matt Ritchie’s corner kick made its way to the top of the six-yard box, where Lascelles was lurking and hoping to apply this exact finish for the opening goal.

Ivan Toney fires Brentford back to level terms (goal video)

Brentford needed just 78 seconds to hit back through Toney, who has three goals on the season now. Calls for Martin Dubravka to return to the starting lineup will only grow louder after Karl Darlow’s nightmare.

Rico Henry heads Brentford to 2-1 lead (goal video)

Sergi Canos floated a cross to the far post where Henry was arriving and headed it past the hopeless Darlow.

Joelinton fires home for 2-2 (goal video)

The ball pinballed around Brentford’s penalty area, ultimately falling to Joelinton among a sea of bodies. The Brazilian did incredibly well to find space and time for a shot.

Frank Onyeka curls Brentford back into the lead (goal video)

Onyeka didn’t need a second (or even first) invite to shoot from a difficult angle just two minutes after entering the game, even with a sea of bodies between himself and the goal (Lascelles was officially charged with the own goal). Three goals for Brentford, three questions asked about whether or not Darlow should have saved it.

Allan Saint-Maximin volleys home for 3-3 (goal video)

Saint-Maximin’s finish is nowhere near as easy as he makes it look.

