Newcastle United vs Brentford will see a new-look Magpies take on the Bees at St James’ Park on Saturday, (watch live 10am ET online via Peacock Premium as the hosts hope for a first win of the season as they are under new management.

However, new manager Eddie Howe will not be at St James’ on Saturday after he received a positive COVID-19 test, so his assistant coaches Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will be in charge on the sidelines.

Newcastle released a statement on Friday confirming that Howe had tested positive and will self-isolate instead of taking charge on the sidelines on his return to the Premier League as a manager.

“I’m very disappointed that I won’t be there with you all at St. James’ Park tomorrow, but it is incredibly important that I follow the guidelines and self-isolate. I’d like to reassure everyone that I feel fine, and while this is unwelcome news for me, I know it hasn’t derailed our preparations for what is an important game. I have been, and will be, in constant communication with my coaching team and the players, both tomorrow and during the week, and I know they will be giving everything on and off the pitch.”

The Bees have been the better xG team in nine of 11 matches to start the season and have 12 points, four clear of the bottom three and seven ahead of winless Newcastle. It’s also another chance for Ivan Toney, one of Newcastle fans’ most oft-cited “one that got away” of the Mike Ashley era, to take a big shot at his former club. But Brentord is also coming off a home loss to Norwich City and there will be eyebrows raised around the league and back at the Brentford Community Stadium if Newcastle becomes the second-straight team to end its winless season against the Bees

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Brentford.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup

Ryan Fraser is a question mark, while Paul Dummett will definitely miss the first match of the Howe era.

🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈-𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨 Eddie Howe has named his first starting XI as Newcastle United head coach. HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/LIVea3qHUa — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 20, 2021

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

The Bees are missing some big pieces in Kristoffer Ajer and David Raya, while Mads Sorensen and Joshua DaSilva are also expected to miss the match. Brentford also awaits updates on Shandon Baptiste, Yoane Wissa, Mathias Jorgensen and Mathias Jensen.

🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨 🔄 Roerslev and Ghoddos replace Zanka and Jensen

🔙 Baptiste returns to matchday squad Teams presented by @BlueJeansNet #BrentfordFC #NEWBRE pic.twitter.com/s1BD4DHl7m — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) November 20, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

It’s basically a coin flip according to the books, with a Newcastle win paying +160, a Bees win delivering +165, and a draw +230.

Prediction

This could go in any direction, as Newcastle will be ready to impress its new boss and have a new tactical system for the first time in ages. Brentford will be ready to run, too, but will their injuries be too much. Toney scores, but so does Callum Wilson. Newcastle 1-1 Brentford.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brentford live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

