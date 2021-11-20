Norwich vs Southampton final score: Dean Smith’s Canaries stun Saints

Norwich vs Southampton ended in a comeback win for the Canaries, as Dean Smith got off to a perfect start in charge of his new team.

Che Adams gave Southampton a dream start with an early goal but Teemu Pukki equalized soon after and Norwich hung in there as Saints missed several chances.

They were made to rue those missed chances.

Late on Grant Hanley headed home the winner to send the home fans wild, as Norwich have now won back-to-back games in the Premier League and moved off the bottom of the table.

They are in 19th place on eight points, while Southampton sit in 13th place on 14 points.

Norwich vs Southampton final score, stats

Norwich 2-1 Southampton

Goals scored: Adams 4′; Pukki 7′, Hanley 79′

Shots: Norwich 8, Southampton 17

Shots on target: Norwich 4, Southampton 5

Possession: Norwich 36, Southampton 64

Three things we learned from Norwich vs Southampton

1. Pukki back to his best, as Sargent shines off the bench: Pukki scored early on, had a good chance saved and was buzzing around at his best. The Finnish striker has got going in the last few weeks and Norwich look so much better when he has support up top and he’s running at defenders. And he had help in the second half as USMNT man Josh Sargent came on at half time and worked his socks off on the left. He supported Pukki and helped up the tempo of Norwich’s entire team as they dragged themselves back into the game.

2. Wasteful Saints punished: They created so many chances in the first half but couldn’t but them away. It’s been a familiar story for Southampton this season. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side dominated the game but will be fuming with the way they conceded two sloppy goals and let Norwich back into the game moments after taking the lead. They are a young team but need to grow up fast with a tough run of games coming up.

3. Smith’s arrival has instant impact: This was sensible choice as a new manager for Norwich and Smith has galvanized the club on and off the pitch. Norwich worked so hard, especially in the second half, and their players put their body on the line to block shots, chase lost causes and deserved to get something from the game. Smith has Norwich within three points of Premier League safety after his first game in charge as his half time switched to bring on Sargent for Cantwell was positive and helped get them on the front foot. He’s a positive coach, and let’s see if he can keep delivering positive results.

Man of the Match: Grant Hanley – So many heroic blocks and headed home the winner.

Southampton took an early lead as Adam Armstrong did well to play in Che Adams and he did superbly to hold Grant Hanley and finish across goal.

But moments later Norwich were level. Max Aarons did well down the right and his cross to the near post was flicked home by Teemu Pukki to make it 1-1.

Hanley then blocked Mohamed Elyounoussi’s volley superbly, as Saints started to dictate the tempo of the game and have plenty of chances. Tino Livramento crossed dangerously but it just evaded Elyounoussi and Adams.

Before the break Adams should have scored his and Southampton’s second. Ibrahima Diallo won the ball off Hanley and played in Adams but Tim Krul did well to push his shot wide.

Josh Sargent came on at half time and Norwich were much better in the second half as they were on the front foot. Milot Rashica hit a shot straight at Alex McCarthy as Southampton struggled to get in the game.

Pukki was denied by McCarthy as his shot towards the near post was pushed away but Norwich did break through and grabbed a winner.

Grant Hanley headed home at the back post to send Carrow Road wild. Late on substitute Theo Walcott headed inches wide for Southampton, but the Canaries held on.

