Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reserved special praise for USMNT star Christian Pulisic after he scored and was menacing after jumping off the bench against Leicester City.

[ MORE: Chelsea dominate Leicester ]

Pulisic came on in the 62nd minute with Chelsea 2-0 up and he scored the third, went close with another chance, had another goal disallowed for offside and set up another which was ruled out for offside.

The goal was his first for Chelsea since the opening day of the Premier League season.

It was an exhilarating cameo for the Pennsylvania native and post-game Tuchel was asked about the qualities the American winger provides his team.

Safe to say the German coach is delighted to have Pulisic back fit and available to play for his Premier League leaders.

Pulisic provides something different for Blues

“It is one of his key qualities to arrive exactly like this, very in the box but not only in the box but also in the six-yard box. That is a top quality from him and we need this,” Tuchel said. “He gives us something from repetitive sprints, intensity on and off the ball, but he is at the end of the attacks, he is hungry to score and to arrive in the box.

“This is where we need players to be dangerous and to score. Very happy that after a long time where he suffered from Coronavirus and injury that he is back and decisive straight away.”

Next step for the American winger

After coming off the bench against Mexico and scoring straight away in a key World Cup qualifier over the international break, this was a very similar impact.

Pulisic, 23, is finally fit and looks fired up and back to his best.

Chelsea and the USMNT must be praised for easing him back to full fitness and not taking risks.

Pulisic will now hope for a lengthy stretch of games fit and Chelsea will need him. With Timo Werner not risked on Saturday and Romelu Lukaku close to coming back, the strength in depth of this Chelsea squad is astonishing as Pulisic is battling with Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Mount and Werner for minutes.

However, Pulisic has a niche role and Tuchel is clearly a big fan of the USMNT winger who looks sharp and ready to kick on.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports