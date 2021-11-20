Following their shocking 4-1 defeat at Watford, multiple reports state that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be fired by Manchester United.

The Times states that United’s managing director, Richard Arnold, was instructed to discuss exit terms with Solskjaer after an emergency board meeting was held by the Glazer family who owns the club.

Another report from the Manchester Evening News says that Solskjaer will be fired and replaced by former midfielder Darren Fletcher on a temporary basis.

Here are more details via The Times:

“Manchester United have decided to dismiss Ole Gunnar Solskajer as manager after a humiliating 4-1 defeat away to Watford. An emergency virtual board meeting was called by the Glazer family during the second half of the match and within the talks, which started at about 7pm tonight, the group managing director, Richard Arnold, was instructed to negotiate the precise terms of Solskajer’s departure with the Norwegian.

“It is believed that it would cost United about £7.5 million in severance pay to end his three-year tenure. Solskjaer signed a new contract in August but his deal is understood to include a one-season compensation payment should he be sacked.”

A previous The Times had stated that the Manchester United board decided not to dismiss manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, at this time, after holding an emergency meeting less than two hours after the Red Devils’ latest disappointing defeat on Saturday…

Per the initial report from the Sunday Times, the Glazer family have instructed club executives to “further accelerate attempts to persuade Zinedine Zidane,” the former Real Madrid boss and three-time Champions League-winning manager, to take over at Old Trafford. This part of the plan is reportedly still in the works, yet not far enough along that Manchester United can be certain.

But it now appears this is the end of a three-year spell in charge of United for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as his initial caretaker role has lasted a lot longer than anyone expected.

Below is live reaction (via the BBC) from Vicarage Road following Watford vs Manchester United, as Solskjaer fell to a new low and perhaps managed his last game at the club…

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on whether or not he feels his job is safe…

“I’ve never said I feel safe. I will never say that I feel safe. I work for the club and with the club as hard as I can with a great staff and any conversation between me and the club is not for me and you it’s between us.

“I’m the manger and I will take the flack and take the responsibility – the players are working as hard as they can. The fans are really disappointed I understand we all understand. They’ve supported us through thick and thin, they’ve been with us through this rebuild. We get to this season after finishing third and second and we sign top players, expectations go up and we’ve not had a result or the performances. They’re right to say their opinion, I’m not surprised after a day like this because for the first-half we were way below what we can do and what we should do.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on the disappointing performance…

“The positive reaction was too late — it was at halftime. Second half was a good performance until we got the sending off. The first half is the worst we’ve played and it’s hard for me to explain why we played the way we did and allowed them to get in our box from nothing. The goalkeeper could go up to the halfway line and put it in the box — we were out-fought.

“Very hurt — when you play in the Premier League, you have got to turn up against good players and good opposition like this. The boys are in a terrible place in their heads now — we have let ourselves down and the fans down. It’s hard to stand here and explain that but that’s football and we have to take the flack for it.

“You look at the chances they created and the goals they scored, they out-fought us, they won challenges they won second balls. Nothing you would be surprised about them trying to do. I’m just disappointed we couldn’t deal with it better.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on the Manchester United fans…

“I feel for the fans and I feel the same as them. We’re embarrassed losing the way we did. We are in a very bad run and bad situation but that’s part of football. They’ll support the team and whoever is on the pitch and sometimes you have to say sorry and that was a sorry for the performance.”

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, on the disappointing performance…

There’s not much to say – it was embarrassing to see Man United play like we did today. It’s not acceptable – the way we were playing and doing things. It’s easy to blame the manager or the staff but sometimes it’s the players. We need to show much more than we are doing.

“Embarrassing first half – we could’ve conceded four goals in 45 minutes. It was hard to watch the team playing today – it was nightmare after nightmare. It’s not acceptable.

“We are trying to give our best and fight for the team but for sure something is very wrong. You can see in the games – it’s very low level, very poor. Sorry to the fans, once again.

“I’ve been in difficult moments and always believe in myself but there are difficult moments we have to be strong in mind and body. We are paid to play for United and to do better than that.

“This is not Manchester United or the way we ought to play – it’s difficult to say more than that.

“It’s been very bad for a long time – a club like Man United we have to be fighting for trophies and fighting for big things and to be honest we are far from that. Let’s see – we have to keep working hard and stick together. We always say the same things but it’s the truth – we have to look at ourselves and see where we can improve.

