Watford vs Manchester United: The Hornets hope injuries to two key pieces keep Manchester United from finding its form at Vicarage Road on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).
One thing’s funny about this one: Watford and Manchester United haven’t drawn since 1986 — United has 18 wins to Watford’s two, with the Hornets pair of victories coming in 2016 and 2019
WATCH WATFORD vs MANCHESTER UNITED LIVE STREAM – LINK
Watford is just two points clear of the bottom three after losing consecutive games following a big win over Everton, while United’s claimed just three of 12 possible points in its last four PL outings.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Watford vs Manchester United.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
Watford team news, injuries, lineup options
Francisco Sierralta was injured on Chile duty and will miss the game, while Peter Etebo remains out until at least March. Ozan Tufan’s status is in question while Juraj Kucka is suspended after picking up a pair of yellow cards. Christian Kabasele, Ken Sema, and Kwadwo Baah remain unavailable.
🚨 Here's how your Hornets line up against @ManUtd this afternoon!#WATMUN pic.twitter.com/MafT2fBl3n
— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) November 20, 2021
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba are both out, while there are questions regarding Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani, and Luke Shaw.
📋 Come on United! 👊#MUFC | #WATMUN
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 20, 2021
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Watford winning at home would send +500 to the wagerer, while a draw deals out +350. Manchester United is the favorite to claim all three points at -209.
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.
Prediction
There are many days where this would scream banana skin, and Watford has the attackers to keep a team without a pair of World Cup winners under the gun, but Man United can deliver plenty of goals to offset any weaknesses at the back. Watford 2-3 Man United.
How to watch Watford vs Manchester United live, stream and start time
Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
Stream: Online via Peacock Premium