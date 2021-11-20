Wolves vs West Ham final score: Raul Jimenez the hero

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolves vs West Ham was a tight, tense clash which Raul Jimenez decided with a fine second half strike.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The Mexico star swept home from outside the box as Wolves looked more dangerous throughout and made West Ham pay for slack display.

Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen both went close but couldn’t break through for the Hammers.

Bruno Lage’s side are now up to sixth in the table on 20 points, while West Ham sit just three points ahead of them.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news Solskjaer remains Manchester United manager after emergency board meeting Liverpool vs Arsenal final score: Salah, Mane, Jota score as Reds run riot Jurgen Klopp explains Mikel Arteta dust-up as Liverpool return to form

Wolves vs West Ham final score, stats

Wolves 1-0 West Ham

Goals scored: Jimenez 58′

Shots: Wolves 15, West Ham 9

Shots on target: Wolves 5, West Ham 3

Possession: Wolves 53, West Ham 47

Three things we learned from Wolves vs West Ham

1. Hammers sluggish: This was a really subdued display from West Ham, which could maybe be expected as many of their players went away on international duty. Maybe their relatively small squad is starting to feel the pressure of so many games this season? With Europa League, League Cup and PL action, Moyes is going to have to rotate a lot more than he has been moving forward. In attack West Ham just looked a little off.

2. Wolves calm, composed: They were in control for most of this game and could have won by more goals. Wolves were happy to let West Ham have the ball but their forwards then sprung into life when they won it back and Jimenez provides the focal point to it all. Lage is doing a sneaky good job at Wolves.

3. Upstarts battling for Europe: Both of these teams shouldn’t really be in the top six, but they are. They look set to stay there too. If injuries are kind to both teams then Antonio and Jimenez will score a lot of goals and their solid defensive units will keep a lot of clean sheets. Look out for Wolves and West Ham to challenge the PL’s elite this season.

Man of the Match: Raul Jimenez – Was a constant threat and took his goal really well as the El Tri star is almost back to his best.

After a tense start, West Ham had a big chance as Jarrod Bowen nodded just wide after a fine cross from Aaron Cresswell.

Wolves really struggled to get in the game as West Ham dominated possession but couldn’t create many clear-cut chances.

The hosts then fought back as Cresswell blocked Nelson Semedo’s shot well, then Raul Jimenez was one-on-one with Lukasz Fabianski but couldn’t finish.

West Ham thought they had taken the lead before the break but Kurt Zouma’s header was ruled out as he fouled Romain Saiss just before he finished.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

In the second half Daniel Podence was denied by Fabianski as his low shot looked to be sneaking in, then Wolves took the lead.

Jimenez was found on the edge of the box and his low shot from distance snuck in to send Molineux wild.

Michail Antonio and Bowen both went close for West Ham but the in-form duo fired off target and that was as good as it got for David Moyes’ side as they suffered their first Premier League defeat since early October.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports