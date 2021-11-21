Antonio Conte: Tottenham turnaround shows players are buying in

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s still early days in the Antonio Conte era at Tottenham Hotspur, but the Italian believes his new team is already making strides after a 2-1 comeback victory over Leeds on Sunday…

Below is live reaction (via the BBC) from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following Tottenham vs Leeds, as Antonio Conte inspired his side to a second-half comeback…

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, on the difference between first and second half…

“We struggled a lot in the first half. I spoke with the players and we changed the plan. In the second half we deserved to win.”

“Physically, tactically and in our intensity, we struggled. I think in the second half we changed things and we wanted to play with the same intensity as Leeds.

“Before the game, I was a bit afraid to know after three weeks the physical condition of the players. If they’d be able to play for the full 90 minutes with the intensity of the second half.

“I am very pleased, in the second half we deserved to win, we created many chances to score. I said to my players this is a point to start. If we want to build on this.”

“We brought maybe a higher intensity than Leeds and created many chances to score two goals and we deserved to win. Leeds, in the first half, they played very well, with intensity, were aggressive and won a lot of tackles. They were also faster on the ball. In the second half, we changed the plan tactically and I’m pleased because I had a good answer from players.

“From the first minute of the second half, the situation was changed, totally. The players were good and confident to play the ball.”

What it means to Antonio Conte. Tottenham end a three-match scoreless streak to defeat Leeds United 2-1. #TOTLEE #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/xlIojG8Q5e — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 21, 2021

Antonio Conte, on Tottenham ramping up the intensity against Leeds…

“In the second half I corrected the situation. I look at the stats and Leeds are the best in the league for running. In the second half, we beat them in intensity.

“We won the game, we deserved to win. We played attractive football and the crowd was with us. We have the confidence, it’s a great feeling. We want to keep changing, we want to change everything.”

Antonio Conte, on his new team’s mentality and the work ahead…

“It is three weeks I have worked with these players, and for the players with national teams it has only been one week. For sure, I think we can improve and improve a lot in many aspects.

“Also, mentally I liked the answer of the players in the second half, especially after the first half when our fans were not satisfied. In these types of situations, a lot of times you go down, confidence goes down.”

