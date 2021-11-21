Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is there anything N’Golo Kante can’t do?

The answer is no.

N’Golo Kante showed off his goalscoring prowess for Chelsea as he surged forward into the box on several occasions and finished one of his many chances off with a beautiful strike.

He doesn’t score many, and he hasn’t scored many better than this one.

Attack-minded Kante delivers

We have seen the former Leicester star dominate games from central midfield from a defensive standpoint for many years, but in Chelsea’s clash at his former club Leicester on Saturday he was all about turning defense into attack.

The French midfielder deservedly doubled Chelsea’s lead at Leicester as he was given the freedom to run 20 yards towards goal with the ball.

He then finished calmly from outside the box with his left foot, as the ball flew into the top corner and he celebrated nonchalantly.

Take a look at the video above to see the genius in full flow.

