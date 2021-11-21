Manchester City vs Everton: The defending Premier League champions returned to action with a 3-0 victory over the Toffees at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester City (26 points) remain 2nd in the Premier League table, where they began the weekend, after Chelsea (29) and Liverpool (25) were each victorious on Saturday.

Final score: Manchester City 3, Everton 0

Goal scorers: Manchester City (Sterling 44′, Rodri 55′, Bernardo 86′), Everton (None)

Shots: Manchester City 17, Everton 4

Shots on target: Manchester City 6, Everton 1

Possession: Manchester City 77%, Everton 23%

3 things we learned – Manchester City vs Everton

1. Never out of first gear, never a problem: Manchester City were without both Kevin De Bruyne (COVID-19) and Jack Grealish (knock) on Sunday, and it never once mattered for Pep Guardiola’s side. The gulf in possession was as wide as ever, just as the Toffees were effectively rendered useless with or (and especially) without the ball. In truth, Manchester City’s best chances were squandered, but they possess the quality to score the goals that Sterling and Rodri did (check out the above and below videos), and some days that’s all that matters.

2. Fully focused on Champions League clash with PSG: With all due respect to Everton, Sunday’s game was not the one looming largest on this week’s calendar. How do we know this? Because Ruben Dias didn’t start and didn’t play, therefore it was not a game of grave consequence. Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte were also brought off after 60 and 75 minutes, respectively. The center forwards who saw action on Sunday were Cole Palmer and James McAtee.

3. Rafa, Everton simply not gelling: It’s becoming clearer and clearer with each passing pedestrian performance that Rafa Benitez isn’t the right man for the squad that Everton have. Not only does the majority of the Toffees’ top talent lie in the attacking areas (not exactly Benitez’s style), but the squad is also quite clearly not responding to Benitez’s ideas (tactics and motivation). Sunday’s defeat makes it six straight Premier League fixtures without a win and more than a month since Everton looked at all inspired. It’s currently unofficially firing season for managers in the Premier League — will Rafa be next?

Man of the Match: Rodri – Typically excellent in midfield, but decided to chip in with a Goal of the Season nominee as well.

Manchester City vs Everton final score, highlights

Raheem Sterling expertly finishes a sensational Joao Cancelo pass (goal video)

It’s tempting to think that nothing could be made to look easier and more casual than Cancelo’s sumptuous trivela over the Everton defense, but then you see how calmly and coolly Sterling strokes the ball on the half-volley, and it makes you question everything you thought you knew.

Rodri unleashes thunderbolt for 2-0 Manchester City lead (goal video)

If not for the net encasing the goal, Rodri’s 55th-minute strike would likely still be moving forward perfectly parallel with the ground beneath it. He struck it that well.

Bernardo Silva slots home for 3-0, and goodnight (goal video)

Basically, Guardiola’s ideas boil down thusly: If we possess the ball long enough and do so in dangerous enough areas, eventually the opponent will make a mistake or misread the play and the slimmest of opportunities will present itself. It works more often than not.

