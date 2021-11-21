Manchester City vs Everton is a strange game to predict on Sunday (start time 9am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Pep Guardiola’s title contenders host Rafael Benitez’s Toffees.

Manchester City have a few injury concerns to big players heading into this game but Pep Guardiola’s side have incredible strength in depth and will be looking to kick on and close the three-point gap to leaders Chelsea. After losing their last home game to Crystal Palace, Guardiola will be looking for a response from his side. With Jack Grealish and Kevin de Bruyne out, plus Phil Foden struggling with a knock, the likes of Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus will have to step up. Big time.

Everton have plenty of injury issues too and that’s taken the shine off a fine start to the season for Rafael Benitez. The pressure is on the Spanish coach now after a run of five games without a win, including three defeats, but the draw against Tottenham last time out showed they are becoming more tougher to break down. Richarlison’s return from injury is huge for Everton and they will fancy their chances of catching City on the break here with Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray both very dangerous out wide.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Everton.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Kevin de Bruyne is self-isolating after a positive COVID-19 test result, while Jack Grealish has picked up a knock and isn’t expected to feature. Phil Foden is a doubt, while Benjamin Mendy remains unavailable due to his club suspension. Ferran Torres and Liam Delap remain out long-term. With all of those attacking absentees, the likes of Jesus, Sterling and Mahrez will be leaned on heavily.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin remain out for Everton, which is a huge blow, while Mason Holgate is suspended and Tom Davies is also out with a knee injury. Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes should be fit to make the matchday squad. Richarlison will need plenty of help in attack from the likes of Gray and Townsend, while Fabian Delph and Allan are likely to start in central midfield.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Man City are huge favorites, as per usual, as they’re priced at -556 to win. Everton are huge underdogs at +1300 to win. The draw is intriguing at +600.

Prediction

Yes, City are missing a few key players, but they still have a whole host of stars ready to step in. Everton will try and keep it tight but City will have plenty of the ball and we should expect them to break through in the second half. Manchester City 3-1 Everton.

How to watch Manchester City vs Everton live, stream and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

