Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives final interview at Manchester United (full video)

An emotional Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave one last interview before leaving Manchester United headquarters on Sunday following his dismissal from the post of manager.

On display was the high character that kept him in the job for so long despite several telling signs that he would not be the long-term answer for the club he’s helped lead as a player and manager.

Solskjaer pledged not to gossip about his time here in interviews and vowed to support the club moving forward, insisting he was proud of what United achieved during his time as boss even if it ended without silverware.

“It’s been a ball,” Solskjaer said via the club’s web site (watch the full video and read the transcript here).

“Let’s keep supporting this team, you’ve got to stick with them. They [the fans] have been amazing with me since one of my first kicks of the ball, I scored with one of the first ones, until now. And I’m sure we’ll meet again because if there’s anywhere I’m going to watch football games, that’s at Old Trafford.”

Solskjaer says he’ll return to Norway to have some long-needed extended time with his family, as his job kept him apart from his crew.

He says he hopes he’ll always be welcome at Old Trafford and was gracious in the wake of his exit. Solskjaer also lifted the lid on what he said to the players and staff.

“As I’ve said to them this morning as well, trust yourselves, you know we’re better than this. We’ve not been able to show it but go out, chest out, enjoy being a Man United player, in the Champions League, on the biggest stage. If and when you win the game, you’re through to the next round, Michael [Carrick] is going to be in charge. Michael, I have the utmost respect [for], I love Michael to bits. I’m becoming emotional now because he’s top. They’ll be fine. I’ll watch them and support them.”

And so Solskjaer goes out sounding the same note he did while in charge of the club: Manchester United is huge and it’s a pleasure to be part of the club. Enjoy it while it lasts.

