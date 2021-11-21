USMNT, Canada climb in latest FIFA world rankings

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The USMNT and Canada have both moved up in the latest FIFA world rankings as their positive displays in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying continue.

Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT side have move up one place to 12th and they are now the highest-ranked team in CONCACAF after Mexico fell five spots to 14th in the latest rankings.

Following their 10th place ranking in August (their highest since being ranked 8th in 2005), the USMNT are closing in on pushing back into the top 10. After a big win against Mexico at home and a draw at Jamaica, the USMNT continue to head in the right direction.

However, the big climber across the globe was Canada as they surged up eight places to 40th in the world, which equals their best-ever position in the rankings. They were last ranked this high in 1996.

After two-straight wins against Costa Rica and Mexico in the October qualifiers, Canada sit top of the World Cup qualifying table in the CONCACAF region with six games to go.

Indeed, as recently as May 2021 they were ranked 70th in the world as John Herdman and his talented young group continue to impress and are closing in on a first World Cup qualification since 1986, and just their second-ever appearance at a World Cup.

Europe dominates top 10

In non-CONCACAF news, the Netherlands moved back into the top 10 for the first time since 2014 as Louis van Gaal’s side qualified for the World Cup.

The top three remain the same as Belgium remain in first, Brazil in second and France in third. England move up one spot to fourth, with Argentina moving up one place to fifth.

Italy fall two places to sixth after their failed to qualify for the World Cup automatically and must now go through the playoffs in UEFA. Spain and Portugal remain even in seventh and eighth respectively, while Denmark rise one place to ninth.

That means eight of the top 10 teams in the world, and 13 of the top 20, are from Europe.

Top 20 FIFA world rankings in full (November 19, 2021)

1. Belgium (Even)

2. Brazil (Even)

3. France (Even)

4. England (Up 1)

5. Argentina (up 1)

6. Italy (Down 2)

7. Spain (Even)

8. Portugal (Even)

9. Denmark (Up 1)

10. Netherlands (Up 1)

11. Germany (Up 1)

12. USMNT (Up 1)

13. Switzerland (Up 1)

14. Mexico (Down 5)

15. Croatia (Up 3)

16. Colombia (Even)

17. Uruguay (Down 2)

18. Sweden (Down 1)

19. Wales (Even)

20. Senegal (Even)

