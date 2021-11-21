VIDEO: Christian Pulisic scores 1st Chelsea goal since August

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic is back.

No, not just back on the field for Chelsea (not yet in the starting lineup either), but back to scoring goals for both the USMNT and Chelsea these days.

After missing nine Premier League games due to an ankle injury he suffered on international duty in September, Pulisic made his second straight substitute appearance for Chelsea on Saturday and bagged his first goal (above video) since opening day of the 2020-21 season. Saturday’s goal for Chelsea comes just eight days after Pulisic came off the bench to score the late winner for the USMNT against Mexico.

Hakim Ziyech did the hard work for Pulisic, running in behind the Leicester City defense and beating Caglar Soyuncu one-on-one on the edge of the penalty area. Ziyech cut the ball back for Christian Pulisic, who was arriving late, and Pulisic slid it past a helpless Kasper Schmeichel at the near post.

Pulisic was also heavily involved in a pair of sequences which initially resulted in goals but were ultimately ruled out for offside. On the first, Pulisic squared the ball across the face of goal for an unmarked Callum Hudson-Odoi to make it 4-0; on the second, Pulisic cleverly lifted the ball over Schmeichel and tucked it inside the far post.

