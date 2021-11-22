Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners? Will it be Chelsea again?

The UEFA Champions League group stage is here, as so many giants of European soccer are stacked after a busy summer of moves at the top level.

This week the big games include Manchester United at Villarreal (with caretaker boss Michael Carrick in charge), PSG heading to Manchester City and Chelsea hosting Juventus, as the group stage reaches the penultimate round, Week 5, as teams are battling to make the last 16.

Plenty of the USMNT stars in Europe will also be in action, with Christian Pulisic now back fully fit and scoring goals as he will face Weston McKennie and Juve. Elsewhere, Tim Weah, John Brooks and Brenden Aaronson all have huge games as they’re in the same group and aim to reach the last 16.

Below you will find UCL odds on the outright winners, as well as how to watch the Champions League online, the UCL schedule, and predictions for the biggest games in Europe.

Below is everything you need to know on the UEFA Champions League.

How to watch UEFA Champions League group stage live, stream and start time

Kick off: Matchday 5 is Nov. 23-24

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 5 fixtures

Kickoffs at 3pm ET unless noted

Tuesday

Dynamo Kiev vs Bayern Munich – 12:45pm ET

Villarreal vs Manchester United – 12:45pm ET

Chelsea vs Juventus

Barcelona vs Benfica

Sevilla vs Wolfsburg

Malmo vs Zenit

Lille vs RB Salzburg

Young Boys vs Atalanta

Wednesday

Besiktas vs Ajax – 12:45pm ET

Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk – 12:45pm ET

Sporting vs Dortmund

Man City vs PSG

Atletico Madrid vs Milan

Liverpool vs Porto

Clube Brugge vs RB Leipzig

Sheriff vs Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 1 results

Sevilla 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg

Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United — Solskjaer, Maguire reaction

Lille 0-0 Wolfsburg

Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta

Chelsea 1-0 Zenit Saint Petersburg — Tuchel reacts, praises Lukaku

Malmo 0-3 Juventus

Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich

Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Benfica

Besiktas 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan 0-1 Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Porto

Club Brugge 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan — Klopp reaction

Man City 6-3 RB Leipzig — Grealish reaction

Sporting Lisbon 1-5 Ajax

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 2 results

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter Milan

Ajax 2-0 Besiktas

Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol

AC Milan 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sporting Lisbon

Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Man City

Porto 1-5 Liverpool

RB Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge

Wednesday

Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys

Zenit 4-0 Malmo

Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla

Bayern Munich 5-0 Dynamo Kiev

Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Lille

Juventus 1-0 Chelsea

Benfica 3-0 Barcelona

Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 3 results

Tuesday

Besiktas 1-4 Sporting

Club Brugge 1-5 Man City – Recap

PSG 3-2 RB Leipzig – Recap

Ajax 4-0 Borussia Dortmund

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid – Recap

Inter Milan 3-1 Sheriff

Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool – Recap + Klopp reaction

Porto 1-0 AC Milan

Wednesday

RB Salzburg 3-1 Wolfsburg

Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kiev

Lille 0-0 Sevilla

Benfica 0-4 Bayern Munich

Chelsea 4-0 Malmo

Zenit 0-1 Juventus

Young Boys 1-4 Villarreal

Man United 3-2 Atalanta – Recap

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 4 results

Tuesday

Malmo 0-1 Chelsea – Pulisic returns

Wolfsburg 2-1 RB Salzburg

Dynamo Kiev 0-1 Barcelona

Sevilla 1-2 Lille

Bayern Munich 5-2 Benfica

Juventus 4-2 Zenit

Villarreal 2-0 Young Boys

Atalanta 2-2 Man United – Ronaldo grabs a point for United

Wednesday

AC Milan 1-1 FC Porto

Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Sporting Lisbon 4-0 Besiktas

Man City 4-1 Club Brugge – Recap

RB Leipzig 2-2 PSG

Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Ajax

Sheriff 1-3 Inter Milan

Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid – Recap

UEFA Champions League group stage tables

Group A

Man City – 9 points

PSG – 8

Club Brugge – 4

RB Leipzig – 1

Group B

Liverpool – 12

Porto – 5

Atletico Madrid – 4

AC Milan – 1

Group C

Ajax – 12

Dortmund – 6

Sporting – 6

Besiktas – 0

Group D

Real Madrid – 9

Inter Milan – 7

Sheriff – 6

Shakhtar – 1

Group E

Bayern Munich – 12

Barcelona – 6

Benfica – 4

Dynamo Kiev – 1

Group F

Man United – 7

Villarreal – 7

Atalanta – 5

Young Boys – 3

Group G

RB Salzburg – 7

Lille – 5

Wolfsburg – 5

Sevilla – 3

Group H

Juventus – 12

Chelsea – 9

Zenit – 3

Malmo – 0

Champions League predictions, Matchweek 5 (from Joe Prince-Wright)

Tuesday

Dynamo Kiev 1-3 Bayern Munich

Villarreal 2-2 Manchester United

Chelsea 2-1 Juventus

Barcelona 2-1 Benfica

Sevilla 1-1 Wolfsburg

Malmo 1-2 Zenit

Lille 2-0 RB Salzburg

Young Boys 1-3 Atalanta

Wednesday

Besiktas 0-3 Ajax

Inter 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Sporting 1-3 Dortmund

Man City 3-2 PSG

Atletico Madrid 1-2 Milan

Liverpool 3-1 Porto

Clube Brugge 2-1 RB Leipzig

Sheriff 0-4 Real Madrid

Latest UCL odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Outright winner

Man City (+350)

Bayern Munich (+400)

Paris Saint-Germain (+450)

Liverpool (+650)

Chelsea (+800)

Manchester United (+1200)

Real Madrid (+2000)

Juventus (+2200)

Ajax (+2500)

Atletico Madrid (+3000)

Barcelona (+4000)

Borussia Dortmund (+4000)

Inter Milan (+6000)

Atalanta (+8000)

Sevilla (+9000)

Red Bull Salzburg (+15000)

AC Milan (+20000)

Villarreal (+20000)

Benfica (+20000)

Porto (+20000)

Wolfsburg (+20000)

RB Leipzig (+30000)

Lille (+30000)

Sporting Lisbon (+30000)

Zenit Saint Petersburg (+30000)

Club Brugge (+30000)

Sheriff Tiraspol (+30000)

Shakhtar Donetsk (+50000)

Besiktas (+50000)

Dynamo Kiev (+50000)

Malmo (+50000)

Young Boys (+50000)

