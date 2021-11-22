Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea vs Juventus: UEFA Champions League Group H is set for a colossal tie when the Blues host the Bianconeri at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (start time 3 pm ET with live updates via NBCSports.com).

USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie will perhaps renew their own personal (but very friendly) rivalry, with both Americans presumably in contention to start Tuesday’s clash. Pulisic and McKennie previously faced one another while playing for Borussia Dortmund and Schalke, respectively. McKennie (2W-1D-1L) holds a narrow head-to-head advantage when both have played.

Not only are Juventus the only side in UEFA Champions League Group H to beat Chelsea or take a point off the defending European champions, but they’re the only side to so much as score a goal against Thomas Tuchel’s side. That goal — just the one — came back in September, when Federico Chiesa scored the only goal in Juventus’ 1-0 victory in Turin.

Juventus, on the other hand, have conceded — gasp — two goals during the group stage, but Massimiliano Allegri’s men are two-thirds of the way to a perfect run through the group. With last-place Malmo (zero points, zero goals scored, 12 goals conceded) their final opponent in two weeks’ time, first place and invincible status are effectively on the line on Tuesday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Juventus.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Romelu Lukaku will undergo a late fitness test to determine whether or not he will be available off the bench. The Belgian hasn’t played since injuring his ankle against Malmo on Nov. 2. Kai Havertz will undergo his own fitness test after coming off due to hamstring discomfort over the weekend. Mateo Kovacic remains out with a thigh injury of his own.

Juventus team news, injuries, lineup options

Giorgio Chiellini (adductor), Federico Bernardeschi (adductor), Danilo (abductor) and Mattia De Sciglio (thigh) are expected to miss Tuesday’s clash for Juventus.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea (-160) | Juventus (+460) | Draw (+280)

Prediction

Tactically, there’s a lot of similarities between these sides, which typically results in something of a stalemate where both sides know exactly what the other wants to do and can make it highly difficult to reach various metrics. Chelsea 1-1 Juventus.

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Tuesday

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

