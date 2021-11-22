Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Barcelona and Spain star Pedri has won the prestigious Golden Boy award for 2021, which is given to the top player in Europe under the age of 21.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Pedri, 18, was superb in his debut season for Barcelona in 2020-21 and he dazzled for Luis Enrique’s Spain side as they reached the semifinals of EURO 2020 and he was named the young player of the tournament and in the team of the tournament, plus he also won Olympic Silver with Spain in Tokyo.

Italian outlet Tuttosport have dished out the award since 2003 and past winners include Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Sergio Aguero, Paul Pogba, Raheem Sterling and most recently Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

The vote is decided by journalists from all over Europe who are asked to pick their top five players.

Pedri finished way ahead of the rest as he secured 24 of the 40 top spots in the voting, and he finished with 318 total points. That was 199 points ahead of second place, a new record in Golden Boy history.

Bundesliga youngster dominate top five

England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham was in second, as the Birmingham City product continues to develop into one of the best box-to-box midfielder in the game. Bellingham, 18, struggled to get minutes for England at EURO 2020 but has taken his game to a whole new level for Dortmund this season with three goals and five assists in 16 games.

In third place was Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich and Germany as the 18-year-old has become a full international and the attacking star continues to dazzle whenever called upon by club and country. He has two goals in three assists across a handful of Bundesliga cameos for Bayern.

In fourth was another young German star, Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. Wirtz, 18, has scored seven goals in 14 appearances for Leverkusen so far this season and can play anywhere across the forward line.

Rounding out the top five is another Barcelona and Spain starlet, Gavi, as the 17-year-old midfielder is yet another gem to come out of La Masia. He is set to be a key part of Barcelona and Spain for the next decade alongside Pedri.

Full list of Golden Boy 2021 finalists

1. Pedri (Barcelona)

2. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

3. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

4. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Levekusen)

5. Gavi (Barcelona)

Other 15 finalists

Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

Karim Adeyemi (RB Salzburg)

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Charles de Ketelaere (Club Brugge)

Bryan Gil (Tottenham)

Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Daniel Maldini (AC Milan)

Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Roberto Piccoli (Atalanta)

Yeremi Pino (Villarreal)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Jurrien Timber (Ajax)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports