Champions League: Barcelona in danger, Lille win, USMNT’s Pefok scores

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Not much was decided Tuesday in a matchday that saw six UEFA Champions League sides hang zeroes on the board.

Lille, Sevilla, Chelsea, and Manchester United all posted clean sheet wins, while Barcelona and Benfica couldn’t find a goal at the Camp Nou.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

There were plenty of Americans in action, as USMNT forward Jordan Pefok scored, Weston McKennie was a rare bright spot for Juventus, and Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah, Brenden Aaronson, and John Brooks all started in UCL action.

Here’s what you missed around Europe…

UEFA Champions League results

Chelsea 4-0 Juventus – Three things we learned

Barcelona 0-0 Benfica

Xavi Hernandez’s men couldn’t find the back of the net at the Camp Nou, and will need too win at Bayern Munich or see Benfica fail to win at home to Dynamo Kiev in order to reach the knockout rounds.

So, yeah, uh oh.

And Benfica could actually be in the catbird seat if Haris Seferovic shot better or passed earlier than his late miss in Spain.

BENFICA CAME THIS CLOSE FROM BEATING BARCELONA 😱 pic.twitter.com/Ut96jNSwMP — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 23, 2021

Sevilla 2-0 Wolfsburg

Joan Jordan and Rafa Mir scored for Julen Lopetegui’s men, who secured a win and made sure that Group G is nowhere near decided from spots 1-4.

Sevilla has six points, one back of Salzburg and two behind Lille, but could still finish last as Wolfsburg has five.

Wolfsburg will host Lille and Sevilla is off to Salzburg.

Young Boys 3-3 Atalanta

USMNT center forward Jordan Pefok was a busy man, but his goal and two key passes couldn’t help the Swiss hosts stop its Serie A visitors.

Pefok’s first-half equalizer was a sign of things to come for David Wagner’s Young Boys, who trailed 1-0 and 3-1 before snatching a point at home.

Duvan Zapata, Jose Luis Palomino, and Luis Muriel all scored for Atalanta, who enter the final match day a point behind second-place visitors Villarreal.

Young Boys need a win at Manchester United and a Villarreal win to qualify for the Europa League as Group F’s third-place team.

JORDAN PEFOK WITH A LOVELY HEADER 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JyY1jyCrtR — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 23, 2021

Malmo 1-1 Zenit

Soren Rieks scored before the half-hour mark to push Malmo back into a serious fight for third place in the group, but Zenit overcame an Artem Dzyuba saved penalty and a red card to Dmitri Chistyakov to convert a stoppage-time penalty and stay three points ahead of the Swedish hosts and seal a Europa League spot.

Lille 1-0 Red Bull Salzburg

Canada’s Jonathan David scored the only goal to help USMNT forward Timothy Weah (84 minutes at right wing) and Lille to the top of the group with one match to go.

Weah’s good fortune comes after fellow American national team star Brenden Aaronson had an utterly forgettable performance as Salzburg slid into second in the group.

Lille’s eight points lead the group, Salzburg’s one back, Young Boys have six, and Wolfsburg five. Wolfsburg will host Lille and Sevilla is off to Salzburg on the final day.

Early kickoffs

Dynamo Kiev 1-2 Bayern Munich

Villarreal 0-2 Manchester United – Ronaldo, Sancho seal last 16

Follow @NicholasMendola