Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners? Will it be Chelsea again?
The UEFA Champions League group stage is here, as so many giants of European soccer are stacked after a busy summer of moves at the top level.
This week the big games include Manchester United at Villarreal (with caretaker boss Michael Carrick in charge), PSG heading to Manchester City and Chelsea hosting Juventus, as the group stage reaches the penultimate round, Week 5, as teams are battling to make the last 16.
Plenty of the USMNT stars in Europe will also be in action, with Christian Pulisic now back fully fit and scoring goals as he will face Weston McKennie and Juve. Elsewhere, Tim Weah, John Brooks and Brenden Aaronson all have huge games as they’re in the same group and aim to reach the last 16.
Below you will find UCL odds on the outright winners, as well as how to watch the Champions League online, the UCL schedule, and predictions for the biggest games in Europe.
Below is everything you need to know on the UEFA Champions League.
How to watch UEFA Champions League group stage live, stream and start time
Kick off: Matchday 5 is Nov. 23-24
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: Paramount+
UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 5 fixtures
Kickoffs at 3pm ET unless noted
Tuesday
Dynamo Kiev vs Bayern Munich – 12:45pm ET
Villarreal vs Manchester United – 12:45pm ET
Chelsea vs Juventus
Barcelona vs Benfica
Sevilla vs Wolfsburg
Malmo vs Zenit
Lille vs RB Salzburg
Young Boys vs Atalanta
Wednesday
Besiktas vs Ajax – 12:45pm ET
Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk – 12:45pm ET
Sporting vs Dortmund
Man City vs PSG
Atletico Madrid vs Milan
Liverpool vs Porto
Clube Brugge vs RB Leipzig
Sheriff vs Real Madrid
UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 1 results
Sevilla 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg
Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United — Solskjaer, Maguire reaction
Lille 0-0 Wolfsburg
Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta
Chelsea 1-0 Zenit Saint Petersburg — Tuchel reacts, praises Lukaku
Malmo 0-3 Juventus
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich
Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Benfica
Besiktas 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan 0-1 Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Porto
Club Brugge 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan — Klopp reaction
Man City 6-3 RB Leipzig — Grealish reaction
Sporting Lisbon 1-5 Ajax
UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 2 results
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter Milan
Ajax 2-0 Besiktas
Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol
AC Milan 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sporting Lisbon
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Man City
Porto 1-5 Liverpool
RB Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge
Wednesday
Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys
Zenit 4-0 Malmo
Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla
Bayern Munich 5-0 Dynamo Kiev
Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Lille
Juventus 1-0 Chelsea
Benfica 3-0 Barcelona
Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal
UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 3 results
Tuesday
Besiktas 1-4 Sporting
Club Brugge 1-5 Man City – Recap
PSG 3-2 RB Leipzig – Recap
Ajax 4-0 Borussia Dortmund
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid – Recap
Inter Milan 3-1 Sheriff
Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool – Recap + Klopp reaction
Porto 1-0 AC Milan
Wednesday
RB Salzburg 3-1 Wolfsburg
Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kiev
Lille 0-0 Sevilla
Benfica 0-4 Bayern Munich
Chelsea 4-0 Malmo
Zenit 0-1 Juventus
Young Boys 1-4 Villarreal
Man United 3-2 Atalanta – Recap
UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 4 results
Tuesday
Malmo 0-1 Chelsea – Pulisic returns
Wolfsburg 2-1 RB Salzburg
Dynamo Kiev 0-1 Barcelona
Sevilla 1-2 Lille
Bayern Munich 5-2 Benfica
Juventus 4-2 Zenit
Villarreal 2-0 Young Boys
Atalanta 2-2 Man United – Ronaldo grabs a point for United
Wednesday
AC Milan 1-1 FC Porto
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Sporting Lisbon 4-0 Besiktas
Man City 4-1 Club Brugge – Recap
RB Leipzig 2-2 PSG
Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Ajax
Sheriff 1-3 Inter Milan
Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid – Recap
UEFA Champions League group stage tables
Group A
Man City – 9 points
PSG – 8
Club Brugge – 4
RB Leipzig – 1
Group B
Liverpool – 12
Porto – 5
Atletico Madrid – 4
AC Milan – 1
Group C
Ajax – 12
Dortmund – 6
Sporting – 6
Besiktas – 0
Group D
Real Madrid – 9
Inter Milan – 7
Sheriff – 6
Shakhtar – 1
Group E
Bayern Munich – 12
Barcelona – 6
Benfica – 4
Dynamo Kiev – 1
Group F
Man United – 7
Villarreal – 7
Atalanta – 5
Young Boys – 3
Group G
RB Salzburg – 7
Lille – 5
Wolfsburg – 5
Sevilla – 3
Group H
Juventus – 12
Chelsea – 9
Zenit – 3
Malmo – 0
Champions League predictions, Matchweek 5 (from Joe Prince-Wright)
Tuesday
Dynamo Kiev 1-3 Bayern Munich
Villarreal 2-2 Manchester United
Chelsea 2-1 Juventus
Barcelona 2-1 Benfica
Sevilla 1-1 Wolfsburg
Malmo 1-2 Zenit
Lille 2-0 RB Salzburg
Young Boys 1-3 Atalanta
Wednesday
Besiktas 0-3 Ajax
Inter 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Sporting 1-3 Dortmund
Man City 3-2 PSG
Atletico Madrid 1-2 Milan
Liverpool 3-1 Porto
Clube Brugge 2-1 RB Leipzig
Sheriff 0-4 Real Madrid
Latest UCL odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Outright winner
Man City (+350)
Bayern Munich (+400)
Paris Saint-Germain (+450)
Liverpool (+650)
Chelsea (+800)
Manchester United (+1200)
Real Madrid (+2000)
Juventus (+2200)
Ajax (+2500)
Atletico Madrid (+3000)
Barcelona (+4000)
Borussia Dortmund (+4000)
Inter Milan (+6000)
Atalanta (+8000)
Sevilla (+9000)
Red Bull Salzburg (+15000)
AC Milan (+20000)
Villarreal (+20000)
Benfica (+20000)
Porto (+20000)
Wolfsburg (+20000)
RB Leipzig (+30000)
Lille (+30000)
Sporting Lisbon (+30000)
Zenit Saint Petersburg (+30000)
Club Brugge (+30000)
Sheriff Tiraspol (+30000)
Shakhtar Donetsk (+50000)
Besiktas (+50000)
Dynamo Kiev (+50000)
Malmo (+50000)
Young Boys (+50000)
