UEFA Champions League, live! How to watch, odds, updates, schedule, predictions

By Nov 23, 2021, 12:50 PM EST
1 Comment

Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners? Will it be Chelsea again?

The UEFA Champions League group stage is here, as so many giants of European soccer are stacked after a busy summer of moves at the top level.

This week the big games include Manchester United at Villarreal (with caretaker boss Michael Carrick in charge), PSG heading to Manchester City and Chelsea hosting Juventus, as the group stage reaches the penultimate round, Week 5, as teams are battling to make the last 16.

Plenty of the USMNT stars in Europe will also be in action, with Christian Pulisic now back fully fit and scoring goals as he will face Weston McKennie and Juve. Elsewhere, Tim Weah, John Brooks and Brenden Aaronson all have huge games as they’re in the same group and aim to reach the last 16.

Below you will find UCL odds on the outright winners, as well as how to watch the Champions League online, the UCL schedule, and predictions for the biggest games in Europe.

Below is everything you need to know on the UEFA Champions League.

How to watch UEFA Champions League group stage live, stream and start time

Kick off: Matchday 5 is Nov. 23-24
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 5 fixtures

Kickoffs at 3pm ET unless noted

Tuesday

Dynamo Kiev vs Bayern Munich – 12:45pm ET
Villarreal vs Manchester United – 12:45pm ET
Chelsea vs Juventus
Barcelona vs Benfica
Sevilla vs Wolfsburg
Malmo vs Zenit
Lille vs RB Salzburg
Young Boys vs Atalanta

Wednesday

Besiktas vs Ajax – 12:45pm ET
Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk – 12:45pm ET
Sporting vs Dortmund
Man City vs PSG
Atletico Madrid vs Milan
Liverpool vs Porto
Clube Brugge vs RB Leipzig
Sheriff vs Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 1 results

Sevilla 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg
Young Boys 2-1 Manchester UnitedSolskjaer, Maguire reaction
Lille 0-0 Wolfsburg
Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta
Chelsea 1-0 Zenit Saint PetersburgTuchel reacts, praises Lukaku
Malmo 0-3 Juventus
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich
Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Benfica

Besiktas 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan 0-1 Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Porto
Club Brugge 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool 3-2 AC MilanKlopp reaction
Man City 6-3 RB LeipzigGrealish reaction
Sporting Lisbon 1-5 Ajax

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 2 results

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter Milan
Ajax 2-0 Besiktas
Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol
AC Milan 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sporting Lisbon
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Man City
Porto 1-5 Liverpool
RB Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge

Wednesday

Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys
Zenit 4-0 Malmo
Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla
Bayern Munich 5-0 Dynamo Kiev
Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Lille
Juventus 1-0 Chelsea
Benfica 3-0 Barcelona
Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 3 results

Tuesday

Besiktas 1-4 Sporting
Club Brugge 1-5 Man City – Recap
PSG 3-2 RB Leipzig – Recap
Ajax 4-0 Borussia Dortmund
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid – Recap
Inter Milan 3-1 Sheriff
Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool – Recap + Klopp reaction
Porto 1-0 AC Milan

Wednesday

RB Salzburg 3-1 Wolfsburg
Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kiev
Lille 0-0 Sevilla
Benfica 0-4 Bayern Munich
Chelsea 4-0 Malmo
Zenit 0-1 Juventus
Young Boys 1-4 Villarreal
Man United 3-2 Atalanta – Recap

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 4 results

Tuesday

Malmo 0-1 Chelsea – Pulisic returns
Wolfsburg 2-1 RB Salzburg
Dynamo Kiev 0-1 Barcelona
Sevilla 1-2 Lille
Bayern Munich 5-2 Benfica
Juventus 4-2 Zenit
Villarreal 2-0 Young Boys
Atalanta 2-2 Man United – Ronaldo grabs a point for United

Wednesday

AC Milan 1-1 FC Porto
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Sporting Lisbon 4-0 Besiktas
Man City 4-1 Club Brugge – Recap
RB Leipzig 2-2 PSG
Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Ajax
Sheriff 1-3 Inter Milan
Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid – Recap

UEFA Champions League group stage tables

Group A
Man City – 9 points
PSG – 8
Club Brugge – 4
RB Leipzig – 1

Group B
Liverpool – 12
Porto – 5
Atletico Madrid – 4
AC Milan – 1

Group C
Ajax – 12
Dortmund – 6
Sporting – 6
Besiktas – 0

Group D
Real Madrid – 9
Inter Milan – 7
Sheriff – 6
Shakhtar – 1

Group E
Bayern Munich – 12
Barcelona – 6
Benfica – 4
Dynamo Kiev – 1

Group F
Man United – 7
Villarreal – 7
Atalanta – 5
Young Boys – 3

Group G
RB Salzburg – 7
Lille – 5
Wolfsburg – 5
Sevilla – 3

Group H
Juventus – 12
Chelsea – 9
Zenit – 3
Malmo – 0

Champions League predictions, Matchweek 5 (from Joe Prince-Wright)

Tuesday

Dynamo Kiev 1-3 Bayern Munich
Villarreal 2-2 Manchester United
Chelsea 2-1 Juventus
Barcelona 2-1 Benfica
Sevilla 1-1 Wolfsburg
Malmo 1-2 Zenit
Lille 2-0 RB Salzburg
Young Boys 1-3 Atalanta

Wednesday

Besiktas 0-3 Ajax
Inter 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Sporting 1-3 Dortmund
Man City 3-2 PSG
Atletico Madrid 1-2 Milan
Liverpool 3-1 Porto
Clube Brugge 2-1 RB Leipzig
Sheriff 0-4 Real Madrid

Latest UCL odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Outright winner

Man City (+350)
Bayern Munich (+400)
Paris Saint-Germain (+450)
Liverpool (+650)
Chelsea (+800)
Manchester United (+1200)
Real Madrid (+2000)
Juventus (+2200)
Ajax (+2500)
Atletico Madrid (+3000)
Barcelona (+4000)
Borussia Dortmund (+4000)
Inter Milan (+6000)
Atalanta (+8000)
Sevilla (+9000)
Red Bull Salzburg (+15000)
AC Milan (+20000)
Villarreal (+20000)
Benfica (+20000)
Porto (+20000)
Wolfsburg (+20000)
RB Leipzig (+30000)
Lille (+30000)
Sporting Lisbon (+30000)
Zenit Saint Petersburg (+30000)
Club Brugge (+30000)
Sheriff Tiraspol (+30000)
Shakhtar Donetsk (+50000)
Besiktas (+50000)
Dynamo Kiev (+50000)
Malmo (+50000)
Young Boys (+50000)

